Terrace Talk - Liverpool: All the talk is of the 'Scouser in the black'. We've heard it before

That’s why we’re not winning the league. No game is ever over, is it?

All the talk is now about VARpool, and the “scouser in the black”, Kevin Friend. I’ve heard that before; it gets more hilarious each time.

But it should never have come to that. There’d been a feverish game three days before, with almost the same team, so tiredness was a factor.

Facts must be faced, though. When City are in front, they’ll stay in front. Liverpool? Not so much. The stats can’t be ignored.

Though we’ve scored from corners, it feels like a weakness in our game somehow. Once you become this good, molehills become mountains, I guess.

Matip’s had two consecutive sloppy games, so this break comes at a suitable time. Salah and Mané will be back, niggles can be cured and City might even stew a little. That last one’s dubious, admittedly.

Reaching a domestic cup final was celebrated in a way you wouldn’t have thought likely in August. Tossing them aside, like so much rubbish, had almost become engrained.

The last two top-flight opponents turned the fixtures into grudge matches, and that helped get everyone back on board, even Klopp. Songs about starving Scousers and ludicrous claims of fearing Arsenal tend to make the hairs bristle somewhat.

Klopp used a misleading term, false positives, which had every conspiracy nut in North London foaming rabidly, while simultaneously explaining glibly that their own cancellation was entirely legitimate. It was all rather delicious. Of course, when push came to shove, and a football match had to be played, the Reds were more than up to it. Yes, they could have calmed our nerves and killed it off a bit sooner, but that’s Liverpool for you; a team that scores so many goals, yet still needs to work on its finishing?

I joke about “my boy Jota”, but he really has turned out to be a great signing. Even better when Salah’s agent starts playing stupid Twitter games with old pics of Mo laughing. Sooooo cryptic. Diogo’s a much-needed reminder that no matter how big the player we lose, somebody else always comes along.

For some unfathomable reason, and even though we’ve been stabbed in the back a zillion times, supporters always believe the player is the one hard done by and the greedy club are intent on screwing us. Every. Single. Time. The naivety is breathtaking, and extremely boring.

Torres, Mascherano, Wijnaldum, you even get a long-distance sob story later, and people fall for it. Unless you’re Owen, and end up in Manchester, obviously. We’re not quite that gullible. Yet.

Last week’s column was full of fate-baiting, how Arsenal were cheeky to think they were a threat, what a good season we were having, and even how the title race wasn’t over.

My editor is partial to the odd reverse-jinx himself, as an Arsenal man that’s probably why he left the sweary arrogance in this time!

City finally dropping points means little. It has been three months since they last did it, and to the team we were about to play next. Alarm bells rang, but when don’t they?

We’ve spent weeks looking over our shoulder at Tottenham’s impressive improvement and United’s silent (for them) rise. There’s been more focus on losing top four than gaining top spot. Were we really about to start looking up instead?

We were and still can, just, but it depends if you’re a glass half full or empty type. Lots of good things, a few worries — but wins are wins.

He loves Firmino, doesn’t he? Jota’s a goal machine, currently, so why stick him on the wing where he’s less effective? Subs were necessary long before they arrived, but all’s well that ends.

A two-week break looks ridiculous, what with all the cancellations, but Klopp always wanted it, so there’ll be few complaints. Will it ruin our current impressive rhythm?

Watch this space.