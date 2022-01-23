Dreary draw with Burnley looks costly for Arsenal

Premier League: Arsenal 0 Burnley 0

MIKEL ARTÉTA's jaded Arsenal have not won a match in 2022. They have more red cards than goals and this time they wasted a great opportunity to get back into the top four against the Premier League's bottom team.

More of the same and they will struggle to match the eighth-place finish they have achieved in the last two seasons.

Burnley, meanwhile, still have four games in hand to close the four points between them and safety. This was their first league game in three weeks, but they looked strong and resilient.

Arsenal had 20 attempts on goal and 75 per cent of the possession but they look a tired and lifeless side going into the international break. Their next match is not until 10 February when they go to Wolves.

And, against the one-way traffic, Burnley could even have taken all three points.

Dwight McNeill struck a dipping cross-cum-shot from the left to which Aaron Ramsdale had to react quickly to turn the ball over the bar for a corner. Ben Mee volleyed over when the ball was crossed back in and Arsenal looked far from settled.

They slowly began to control the flow of play, without looking particularly threatening until a burst of action in the 20th minute when a fast-flowing one-touch passing move ended with Alex Lacazette and Martin Odegaard having goal bound shots and White fired wide form the edge of the area.

Burnley had not played a Premier League match since 2 January but had lost none of their edge as they wasted time from early in the first half and were never shy of ensuring they took the player with the ball in a tackle.

Only Ashley Westwood and John Brownhill, however, were booked by hard-working referee David Coote. Westwood, in particular, was fortunate to escape a straight red for his late foul on Kieran Tierney.

The Arsenal fans were far from happy with the time-wasting, officiating and their own team's performance as the first half played out in front of a half empty stadium as so many went for some early refreshment, one angry punter walking past the press box shouting 'and this lot are bottom of the league!'

They largely got behind their team as Arsenal upped their game after the break. It took a superb reaction save from Nick Pope to deny Emile Smith Rowe a goal after a clever pass from an Odegaard corner.

A brilliant run and pass from Smith Rowe the presented Lacazette with an open goal but the Arsenal captain pulled his shot agonisingly wide.

Arteta sent on contract rebel striker Eddie Nketiah for the closing stages, but Burnley's blue defensive wall remained largely untested.

There were muted boos from the home fans at the end while Burnley's relatively small travelling contingent celebrated as if they had won a trophy.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 5, White 7, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Saka 6, Odegaard 7, Sambi Lokonga 6, Smith Rowe 6 (Nketiah 77), Martinelli 6, Lacazette 6.

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, , Alebiousu, Biereth, Oulad M'hand, Hutchinson, Patino.

Burnley: Pope 7, Roberts 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 6, Pieters 6, Lennon 5, Westwood 5, Brownhill 5, McNeil 6, Vydra 7, Rodriguez 5 (Gudmundsson 83).

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.

REF: David Coote 5