Ireland recruit Megan Walsh stars as Brighton defy title-chasing Chelsea

Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh further pushed her Ireland claims by producing a Player of the Match performance in Sunday’s scoreless draw against Women’s Super League champions Chelsea.

A string of saves by the recently-declared stopper ended a wretched run of six defeats for the Seagulls – the most impressive coming late on when denying Chelsea’s €300,000 recruit Pernille Harder with her legs.

Brighton also had Cork native Megan Connolly at her usual combative best in midfield.

Walsh and Connolly are next on international duty next month when Ireland travel to Spain for the Pinatar Cup.

The goalkeeper will be aiming to make her debut during the three-game friendly get-together, which begins against Poland on Wednesday, February 16.

She is battling with the incumbent Courtney Brosnan from Everton as well as Reading custodian Grace Moloney to become Vera Pauw’s first-choice.

Ireland’s record caps holder, former Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne, believes Walsh’s status as a Brighton mainstay and her experience merits gives her the edge over the two competitors.

Bromsgrove-born Walsh, who holds the WSL record for most saves, qualifies for Ireland through her Wexford-born Grandfather, William Walsh.

Having represented England at Under-17, U-19 & U-23 level, the 27-year-old required international clearance from Fifa to make the switch.

She was given the all-clear to report into camp for the World Cup qualification double-header against Slovakia and Georgia at Tallaght.