‘Outstanding’ Caoimhín Kelleher will start Carabao Cup final, Klopp reveals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that “outstanding” goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will start next month’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The 23-year-old from Cork has kept seven clean sheets in 15 first-team appearances for Liverpool, featuring in nine victories, and been on the losing side just twice, one of which was the youth team’s League Cup defeat to Aston Villa, while the first team were in Qatar at the Club World Cup.

His reward has been to establish himself as the club’s Carabao Cup goalkeeper, only sitting out the first leg of the semi-final win over Arsenal to give Alisson Becker a game after a period of inactivity, and Klopp has confirmed that the Corkman will start the final on February 27.

“Caoimhín will play, if he is fit,” Klopp said at a press conference previewing the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace. “We consider Caoimhín as an outstanding goalie. Not a good goalie, an outstanding goalie, and we want to keep him here.

“And to keep him here, you need to make sure of a few things. Before a season, you need to think and talk about the different games he will get.

“It is all about performing of course, and if he didn’t perform on the level he performed when he played, then I would maybe think differently.

“But he has shown he deserves all the trust and faith that we have in him.

“My idea in this moment is to play him [at Wembley].

“I don’t see any reason why we should not do that. Caoimhín deserves that.

“Last week against Arsenal, I had to explain to Caoimhín why he is not playing. I usually do not do that, but it was his competition, and I thought Ali needs the game because he was lacking rhythm after Covid and all these kinds of things.

“What I really liked was that Caoimhín was not like: ‘Oh yes, I understand’. He was like: ‘What? Why?’ — so he matures in all departments, and that is good. That is the goalie we want.”

Despite Klopp’s final pledge, Kelleher is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s a few weeks till the final, I will keep training hard, see what happens and see if I get the nod,” he said.

“It’s another final, a final is a final, we are obviously buzzing, another cup for this club, this club wants to win trophies, it’s another chance to win and trophy, so we’ll go there and give it everything we have.

“It’s a great feeling, everyone is buzzing in the dressing room, 2-0 away is a great result and we are all buzzing and looking forward to Wembley.”

Kelleher’s fingertip save to turn a free kick from Alexander Lacazette onto the bar was a key moment in the tie.

“I’m really happy to, when I can, make saves to keep the team in it and give us a chance,” he said. “It was an important moment to keep us at 0-0, and then Jots [Diogo Jota] goes and scores for us, so I was really happy to make that save.”

Meanwhile, Klopp believes defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a unique talent with an “insane” skill-set.

The right-back took his tally of assists this season to 14 with a couple in Thursday’s second-leg victory over Arsenal.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi — both forwards — have created more goals than the England international.

“I don’t know anybody who is like Trent,” he said. “Who is a right-back and is that decisive and influential and all these kind of things.

“I really don’t like always when they mention his defending, ‘defensively he’s not that good, but he’s offensively better’. I thought he did outstandingly well defensively last night. The package of Trent is insane.

“It’s not that he delivers every day, there are still departments where he can improve and has to improve and we will work on them, and I will not stop telling him, but the package is really interesting, I would say.”