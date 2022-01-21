Klopp on 'incredible' Caoimhín Kelleher: 'I saw a skinny boy from Ireland, standing in a big goal. It was like ‘Okay, this could take a while’ 

Caoimhín Kelleher was delighted to play his part in Liverpool’s march to the Carabao Cup final on February 27, the Wembley decider he’s firmly in pole position to start.

The Cork native was once again instrumental in the Reds’ navigating the tie as his fingertip save in last night’s semi-final second leg from Alexander Lacazette's free-kick denied Arsenal the lead goal.

It proved the springboard for Jurgen Klopp’s side to go on and score twice through Diogo Jota to seal a 2-0 aggregate triumph and set up the showdown with Chelsea.

It was telling that Klopp chose Kelleher between the posts despite first-choice Alisson being fit and available.

Kelleher hadn’t put a foot wrong when playing four games in a row during the Brazilian’s Covid-19 enforced absence recently, including two saves during the shootout victory over Leicester City in the Carabao quarter-final.

"It's a few weeks till the final, I will keep training hard, see what happens and see if I get the nod," the 23-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

"It's another final, a final is a final, we are obviously buzzing, another cup for this club, this club wants to win trophies, it's another chance to win and trophy so we'll go there and give it everything we have.

"It's a great feeling, everyone is buzzing in the dressing room, 2-0 away is a great result and we are all buzzing and looking forward to Wembley.

"In the first half we played some good football and got the goal, it was a great Jots goal, in the second half they came at us a bit more, as we thought they would, we had to defend, then Jots got another goal which kinda settled it for us.

"I saw the reaction from Jots as soon as he scored, I thought maybe he wouldn't be onside, you can tell from the players, I just looked to the bench and they were celebrating as well, so I was happy when I saw that.”

Commenting on his own contribution at the Emirates, including that pivotal stop, he said: "I'm really happy to, when I can, make saves to keep the team in it and give us a chance, it was an important moment to keep us at 0-0, and then Jots goes and scores for us, so I was really happy to make that save."

Klopp spoke about Kelleher, who began his career at Ringmahon Rangers as an outfield player, afterwards.

He said: “He is my number two at Liverpool, I don’t think you can be rated much higher given the age he is. We are more than happy with him, absolutely.

“There are a lot of steps to go. Since I arrived here for the first time, I saw a skinny boy from Ireland, standing in a big goal. It was like ‘Okay, this could take a while…’

“Since then he has made incredible steps, and now he is a top-class goalie, definitely. He’s calm like you cannot believe, he’s good with the ball, and on top with that makes incredible saves.

“What can you do better at this age than learn from the best goalie in the world? All of these things are really good for him and we are more than happy to have him.”