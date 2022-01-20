Vera Pauw's Ireland set to play in Pinatar Cup ahead of crunch Sweden clash

Ireland manager Vera Pauw speaks to her team after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 18:08
John Fallon

Ireland’s women's team will play three friendlies at the Pinatar Cup in February as preparation for the second half of their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Vera Pauw’s side are heading for Spain for the annual tournament that also features Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia and Wales.

Up first for Ireland – which would see Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey earn her 100th cap – is Poland on Wednesday, February 16. The winner is to meet either Hungary or Russia in a semi-final game on Saturday, February 19.

The final game of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, February 22 with Ireland's opponent dependent on how their semi-final ends.

They could either be in the main tournament final or else in a clash for third, fifth or seventh place.

Ireland are next in competitive action on Tuesday, April 12 against group leaders Sweden in the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg.

Pauw, whose side are edging Finland in the pool in the chase for a playoff spot, said: "It is important that we get together as a squad and play at least one game before we take on Sweden in April. This tournament provides us with three games so that is ideal for our preparation to work with the players and give them game-time.

"Our focus is very much on the qualifying game against Sweden in April, but we plan on giving players opportunities to play in these games and that will help us in our overall preparations."

Broadcasting arrangements will be announced closer to the tournament getting underway.

