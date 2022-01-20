Adam O'Reilly joins St Pat's, Dawson Devoy nears Bohs exit

Cork native Adam O’Reilly has completed his loan switch from Preston North End to St Patrick’s Athletic
Adam O'Reilly joins St Pat's, Dawson Devoy nears Bohs exit

WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Adam O'Reilly of Preston North End warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Preston North End at Vicarage Road on November 28, 2020 in Watford, 

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 14:54
John Fallon

Cork native Adam O’Reilly has completed his loan switch from Preston North End to St Patrick’s Athletic, an agreement that runs until July 31.   

The midfielder joins the Saints at an exciting time; his recruitment the latest addition to a squad with genuine designs of dethroning back-to-back champions Shamrock Rovers.

They will meet Rovers in the President’s Cup final on February 11 before opening their Premier Division campaign seven days later at Tolka Park against a Shelbourne side now under the management of legend Damien Duff.

O’Reilly (20) made his professional debut for Preston in December 2018 at the age of 17 and has also had loan spells at Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic and Bamber Bridge. Last year, he made a particularly telling impact on loan in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

30 April 2021; Adam O'Reilly of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Dundalk at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
30 April 2021; Adam O'Reilly of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Dundalk at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"I'm delighted to have joined such a massive club,” O’Reilly said after training with the Saints on Thursday morning.

“I've got some experience in the league already (with Waterford) and played against St Pat's. The team did so well last year, winning the cup and finishing second in the league, so I'm really excited to be here.

“I think my spell at Waterford had something to do with my loan to St Pat's. I feel I did my best there and St Pat's got in touch with Preston and I couldn't really say no to the offer.

“I'm a box-to-box midfielder, hoping to add some goals and do my best to benefit the team and the club."

Saints boss Tim Clancy said: "Adam really impressed at Waterford in his loan spell last season and he is a player who I've been monitoring for quite a while. He'll add a lot to our midfield options and myself and the coaching staff are looking forward to welcoming Adam to the group and working with him. He's exactly the type of player we want at the club.” 

Meanwhile, Bohemians could be about to lose young playmaker Dawson Devoy to MK Dons.

The star of their Europa Conference League run from last season had committed to another season at Dalymount but the League One outfit, who this week signed Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham United, are anxious to cut a deal with Bohs for their prize asset.

More in this section

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - London Stadium Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie in France
Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women - FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter Final Study finds misogyny towards women’s sport among more than two-thirds of male football fans 
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Brentford win
<p>Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: PA</p>

Granit Xhaka: Mikel Arteta is 'a freak - in a positive way'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up