Adam O'Reilly joins St Pat's, Dawson Devoy nears Bohs exit

Cork native Adam O’Reilly has completed his loan switch from Preston North End to St Patrick’s Athletic, an agreement that runs until July 31.

The midfielder joins the Saints at an exciting time; his recruitment the latest addition to a squad with genuine designs of dethroning back-to-back champions Shamrock Rovers.

They will meet Rovers in the President’s Cup final on February 11 before opening their Premier Division campaign seven days later at Tolka Park against a Shelbourne side now under the management of legend Damien Duff.

O’Reilly (20) made his professional debut for Preston in December 2018 at the age of 17 and has also had loan spells at Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic and Bamber Bridge. Last year, he made a particularly telling impact on loan in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

30 April 2021; Adam O'Reilly of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Dundalk at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"I'm delighted to have joined such a massive club,” O’Reilly said after training with the Saints on Thursday morning.

“I've got some experience in the league already (with Waterford) and played against St Pat's. The team did so well last year, winning the cup and finishing second in the league, so I'm really excited to be here.

“I think my spell at Waterford had something to do with my loan to St Pat's. I feel I did my best there and St Pat's got in touch with Preston and I couldn't really say no to the offer.

“I'm a box-to-box midfielder, hoping to add some goals and do my best to benefit the team and the club."

Saints boss Tim Clancy said: "Adam really impressed at Waterford in his loan spell last season and he is a player who I've been monitoring for quite a while. He'll add a lot to our midfield options and myself and the coaching staff are looking forward to welcoming Adam to the group and working with him. He's exactly the type of player we want at the club.”

Meanwhile, Bohemians could be about to lose young playmaker Dawson Devoy to MK Dons.

The star of their Europa Conference League run from last season had committed to another season at Dalymount but the League One outfit, who this week signed Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham United, are anxious to cut a deal with Bohs for their prize asset.