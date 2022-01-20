Granit Xhaka: Mikel Arteta is 'a freak - in a positive way'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been branded a managerial 'freak' by the club's controversial former captain Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international midfielder is serving his latest ban after being sent off in the first leg of Arsenal's League Cup semi-final at Liverpool last week.

Xhaka divides opinion among Arsenal fans, but the 29-year-old is in now doubt over his positive views on Arteta as a coach.

He said: “He is a freak - 'in a positive way!'

“How I see the game now is totally different to before. I had a lot of coaches before and everyone was different, but I think Mikel is much more different than everyone else,” Xhaka told BeIn Sports Spanish coach Arteta, 39, is in his first managerial job and won the FA Cup at the end of his first half season in charge.

Two eighth-place finishes cast doubts over his future, but he has finally won over Arsenal fans this season by leading them to a top four challenge with a core of homegrown talent.

That improvement in play and team unity has come after they lost the first three games of the season without scoring a goal.

Xhaka is in no doubt he is the best man for the job and added: “He sees football with different eyes, different ideas. So it's an honour for me and a pleasure to be his player and to learn for him because I will benefit in the future as well.

“Take, for example, how he positions us in games. We can close our eyes and know exactly where the other players are.

“He is the type of coach who gives you all the information before you go on the pitch so you don't need you don't need to think about it [in a match].

“I loved that since our first training session together. I knew exactly what he wanted and for me was easier to start training with him than maybe other guys who had not a lot of experience.”

Xhaka is currently serving his 18th suspension having been awarded a remarkable 99 yellow and 11 red cards throughout his career.