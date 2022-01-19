FA probe suspicious betting patterns around Arsenal yellow card

The Football Association is investigating a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.
The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during the match.
An FA statement said: "The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it."
It is understood that although the governing body is looking into the matter, it is not a formal investigation at this time.
Arsenal have declined to comment on the matter.