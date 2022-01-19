Pep Lijnders hails Caoimhín Kelleher's 'massive talent' but Alisson may start again in 'Caoimh’s Cup'

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders praised his young Cork goalkeeper ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Arsenal
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire 

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 16:07
John Fallon

Caoimhín Kelleher has been branded a “massive talent” by Pep Lijnders but he may be overlooked for Alisson in Liverpool’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant, speaking ahead of the tie which is evenly poised from last week’s stalemate, declined to confirm which stopper would get the nod for the trip to the Emirates.

The Corkman, as Alisson’s immediate understudy, had played four games in a row while the first-choice was recovering from Covid-19 but the Brazilian was reinstated for last week’s deferred first-leg against the Gunners. Kelleher has started two of the previous three ties against Norwich City and Leicester City. "The competition is actually Caoimh’s competition," Jurgen Klopp joked ahead of the Arsenal tie.

“It’s true that we have three really good goalkeepers,” said Lijnders, including the experienced Adrian in the equation.

“Adrian, every time he needed to come, he saved our ass. Caoimh, massive talent. You cannot call him a talent anymore. He has all of the characteristics we want from a Liverpool goalkeeper.

“He’s calm, he can play. An amazing shot-stopper. He has the personality to not be involved for 60 minutes and then have to make a crucial save.

“He’s somebody who can play with a lot of space in front of him, which happens a lot with our last line, with the way we want to apply pressure on the opposition.”  

