Conor Coventry set for loan spell at MK Dons

The West Ham midfielder joins the League One promotion contenders until the end of the season having recently ended a disappointing temporary spell at Peterborough United.
Conor Coventry set for loan spell at MK Dons

Conor Coventry

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 12:38
JohnFallon

Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry has reunited with his former West Ham United coach Liam Manning on loan at MK Dons.

The midfielder joins the League One promotion contenders until the end of the season having recently ended a disappointing temporary spell at Peterborough United.

Coventry played just 12 times for the Championship outfit but Manning, his former Hammers U23 coach, has a more consistent role for the playmaker in mind.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, another Ireland U21 cap, is already on loan at the Dons, who are fifth in the table, just six points behind second-placed Sunderland with a game in hand.

“I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham and he is someone I trust and who really helped my development,” Coventry said of Manning, a mentor between 2015-2019 before the coach departed to join the City Football Group.

“I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the club’s faith with my performances.

“This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that.

“I know how the team plays and it’s something that suits me. I am a player who will always give my all and look to get on the ball, dictate play and help keep possession.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Man United awarded most penalties in Europe's 'big five' leagues, study reveals
Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes heading for ACON last-16 Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes heading for ACON last-16
Shane Duffy File Photo Shane Duffy a doubt for Chelsea clash
<p>Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring their side's first goal in the 2-0 win over Hibernian at Celtic Park. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.</p>

Daizen Maeda scores on dream debut for Celtic 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up