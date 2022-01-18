Conor Coventry set for loan spell at MK Dons

Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry has reunited with his former West Ham United coach Liam Manning on loan at MK Dons.

The midfielder joins the League One promotion contenders until the end of the season having recently ended a disappointing temporary spell at Peterborough United.

Coventry played just 12 times for the Championship outfit but Manning, his former Hammers U23 coach, has a more consistent role for the playmaker in mind.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, another Ireland U21 cap, is already on loan at the Dons, who are fifth in the table, just six points behind second-placed Sunderland with a game in hand.

“I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham and he is someone I trust and who really helped my development,” Coventry said of Manning, a mentor between 2015-2019 before the coach departed to join the City Football Group.

“I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the club’s faith with my performances.

“This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that.

“I know how the team plays and it’s something that suits me. I am a player who will always give my all and look to get on the ball, dictate play and help keep possession.”