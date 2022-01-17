Shane Duffy a doubt for Chelsea clash

Ireland defender Shane Duffy is an injury doubt for Brighton’s meeting with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Graham Potter confirmed that the centre-back, who recently turned 30, is nursing an ankle complaint which could also affect his involvement in Sunday’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

“Shane Duffy looks like he will miss the game too with his ankle,” confirmed the Seagulls boss.

The Derry native has enjoyed a resurgence at club level this campaign, playing 16 times. A combination of personal issues and loss of form during a loan spell at Celtic turned last season into the most challenging of his career. He also managed to reestablish himself in the Ireland team after being initially dropped for the opening World Cup qualifiers in March.

Although Duffy is sidelined for Chelsea’s visit, compatriot Evan Ferguson will be in the squad and hoping for his Premier League debut. The 17-year-old’s substitute appearance off the bench last time out in the FA Cup win followed his debut in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Potter has distanced himself from speculation linking him with the vacancy at Everton. With uncertainty over the availability of first-choice Robertio Martinez, the Toffees may widen their search for their new manager.

"I can't comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers," said Potter, whose contract runs until 2025.

"I'm focused on my job here, very happy here at, in my opinion, one of the best-run football clubs in the Premier League, with a fantastic owner, chairman, chief executive, sports director. There are great people at the club, a nice environment to work in, an ambitious club, so I just get on with my job here and do my best."