Aubameyang returns from AFCON to Arsenal after health scare

GABON's football association has confirmed that striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has returned from the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon to Arsenal for medial scrutiny in the wake of his Covid 19 bout.
Nice striker Mario Lemina has also been released by Gabon to return to his club. Neither will play any further part in AFCON, Gabon say.
In a statement Monday, the Federation stated: “Since yesterday, the decision was taken to send them (Auba and Lemina) home to their club. We can’t judge it here [in Cameroon], we can’t assess the pathology of Covid here. It’s important that Pierre returns to Arsenal.”
The Arsenal skipper, axed by his club manager Mikel Arteta for disciplinary breaches, has yet to feature in Cameroon after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 6, and while he was due to return against Ghana earlier this week, his comeback was blocked on medical grounds.
Gabon coach Patrice Neveu confirmed to goal.com that the striker will be allowed to return to Arsenal in order for his ongoing health problems — and the nature of the Covid-19 residue in his system — to be properly assessed.
“It’s important that Mario returns to Nice and Pierre returns to Arsenal,” he added. “It’s a decision that we’ve taken among ourselves.”
Added the Federation statement: "The Gabonese Football Federation has decided to put the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina back at the disposition of their clubs in order for them to follow more in-depth exams."