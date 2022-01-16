Lucky City? Defiant Pep praises players for total focus

FOR the 17th time this season, Manchester City took the lead in a Premier League game and for the 17th time this season Pep Guardiola’s team went on to win it.

In the analytics statistic of “points dropped from winning positions,” City currently boast a grand total of zero. In more practical terms, next time you are watching a game involving the runaway league leaders and they score first, you can go and make a cup of tea safe in the knowledge that the game’s outcome is all but determined.

Such is the vice-like grip City currently hold after Kevin De Bruyne’s superb second half strike beat Chelsea, recorded a 12th consecutive league win, and opened a gap of 13 points over Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Naturally, Guardiola refused to entertain talk of the title race being over but if the top three teams continue at their current points per game ratio, City will finish the season on 97 points, Liverpool 80 and Chelsea 74.

Comments from Tuchel and Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk last week hinted that City had been “lucky” in their exposure to Covid and their injury problems — claims that the most basic research would have shown to be unfounded.

Guardiola, too, has had to battle against the loss of key personnel although, clearly, he can also depend on a deeper, and more expensively assembled, squad, than even his two main rivals.

But Guardiola conceded afterwards that his own players have faced multiple and varied problems, including De Bruyne’s bad bout of Covid and full-back Joao Cancelo being the victim of a violent robbery.

“We believe in what we do, it doesn’t matter what happens, we go and we go,” explained Guardiola.

“In this season there are personal problems for the players, they are human beings, they have families. There are problems sometimes.

“For example Joao – he had an incredible episode a couple of weeks ago with the family at home. How should you react in that situation? The way he reacted was exceptional, he said he wanted to play against Arsenal, in the cup, play today.

“There are highs and lows for players and you have to handle the situation. Sometimes maybe Kevin has personal problems and I have personal problems as well but when they are there they try to do the best.

“The biggest achievement is they try to do everything and be the best. Otherwise, in this league you cannot win 12 games in a row, it’s impossible. The opponents you see, every single week they are massive.”

And that is the most remarkable aspect of this Premier League campaign for City. So far in 2022, in particular, City have had players absent, failed to play at their usual dizzying heights and still managed to start the year with wins at Arsenal and at home to Chelsea.

De Bruyne symbolises the art of being so effective while not playing at his best. Despite now being in the top ten for career assists in Premier League history, he only has one this season; while the Chelsea winner was just his sixth goal of the campaign.

If this is an “average” De Bruyne, if the elite version shows up City’s rivals might as well raise the white flag.

“He’s much better, not at his best but much better. he scored an outstanding goal and I know how difficult it is to play against that team,” said Guardiola.

“These games can be won in this way, the quality from Kevin today but another day from Jack (Grealish), Phil (Foden), Raheem (Sterling), or whoever. Today at the end Kevin got the ball and won the game – that’s it.

“I know Kevin, we’ve been six years together. When I arrived he was already here and then we started winning together. In the bad moments, we suffer together.

“Nothing we have done would be possible without him. This season he has struggled for many reasons, our job as a manager is to demand more. I want to take them out of their comfort zone, the belief they can do better.

“The rhythm is the main thing and I think Kevin can do it. I want more because I know he can do it. That’s nice. I want him to play better in some games, some moments when we have to push because I know he can.”

For Tuchel, who was clearly unimpressed by the postponement of yesterday’s North London derby, the problems created by Covid and injuries remain the main reason he believes his team has floundered.

This, despite naming a 20-man squad that cost £561.9 million at the Etihad. With that kind of squad at his disposal, complaints over the loss of players to Covid ring a little hollow.

“I think we just need our whole squad,” he said. “Was Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil van Dijk so I mean I said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave.

“And our team is a strong team and even now today it’s a strong team. I love the ambition, I love the attitude and hunger with which we are playing.

“We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight and you can trust anyone you put on the pitch. But still it’s a difference if as a player you have to fight every single day for your place, every single match for your place and this is not the case in our team since too long.

“If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances to be in the line up and for me this is proof of how good the mentality and attitude is in the club.

“But to compete and do what we need to do for 90 minutes we need everyone and we struggled because of long-term injuries and Covid.”

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Stones 6, Laporte 7. Cancelo 7; B Silva 7, Rodri 7, De Bruyne 8 (Gundogan 84); Sterling 9, Foden 6 (Jesus 88), Grealish 5.

Subs not used: Dias, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mbete, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Ebrand.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Kepa 5; Rudiger 7, T Silva 6, Sarr 6; Azpilicueta 6, Kante 5, Kovacic 6, Alonso 5 (Mount 81); Pulisic 5 (Werner 69, 5), Ziyech 6 (Hudson-Odoi 69, 5); Lukaku 5.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Havertz.

Referee: C Pawson 7