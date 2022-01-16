Alan Shearer: Everton couldn't cope with 'superb' Adam Idah

Alan Shearer praised Adam Idah’s goalscoring performance on Saturday, claiming Everton “couldn’t cope” with Norwich City’s Cork-born striker.

Two years on from his Premier League debut, Idah grabbed what proved to be the winner by poking Norwich’s second goal beyond the advancing Jordan Pickford.

“What a day for Norwich, what a day for him, his first Premier League goal,” ex Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United legend Shearer said of the Ireland international on BBC’s Match Of The Day.

“Teemu Pukki was the main focal point and he (Idah) sort of dropped in behind him – and Everton couldn’t cope with him, at all.

“He caused them too many problems, he was too clever for them. His touch sort of gets away from him (ahead of his finish) a little bit but he is quickest to react.

“But look at the time and space that Everton allow him to take a touch and turn, to get at them and cause them problems.

“Something similar again, not tackled again, he gets Norwich into the final third and then he’s got his pop at goal.

“It was a superb performance from Norwich and from him in particular, so congratulations on his first (Premier League) goal.”