De Bruyne the difference as Man  City go a whopping 13 points clear

Premier League: Man City 1 (de Bruyne 70) Chelsea 0.

KEVIN De Bruyne struck against his old club Chelsea with a goal that, surely, wrapped up the Premier League title for defending champions Manchester City.

Each club has 16 fixtures remaining in the campaign and Liverpool, who face Brentford on Sunday, currently have 18 games to play.

But with Pep Guardiola’s side now boasting a 13 point lead over Chelsea, and 14 over Liverpool, it would take a monumental collapse for the City manager not to win his fourth title in five years.

Certainly, with City currently on course to finish the season with 97 points and on a 12-game winning streak, it is hard to see Guardiola’s team surrendering 13 points in their remaining 16 games.

And, disappointing as this game may have been for neutrals, this may well prove to be the day that City effectively extinguished all Chelsea hope - thanks to the man the Blues let leave Stamford Bridge club early in his career.

De Bruyne struck after 70 minutes when Joao Cancelo’s well-weighted pass slipped the Belgian through and N’Golo Kante tried, and failed, to bring him down.

The City star curled a superb shot beyond the diving Kepa Arrizabalaga, although the Chelsea keeper might have done more to close the angle off to De Bruyne.

Still, the City man deserved his goal, having come close a few minutes earlier with a brilliant free-kick which beat the Chelsea wall and was well saved by Kepa in his top corner.

They were rare moments of quality in a cautious game in which two teams feeling their way back from recent problems with injuries and Covid, struggled to produce the expected feast of attacking play.

Early in the game, a John Stones mistake let in Romelu Lukaku who should have shot but eventually played a poor pass to an offside Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (right) skips away from Manchester City's John Stones

City’s Jack Grealish, like Lukaku a player currently struggling for confidence, found himself clean through on the Chelsea goal but was denied by Kepa just before the break.

And Lukaku missed a similar chance, soon after the restart, when he chased Mateo Kovacic’s pass but could not beat Ederson who saved his shot well.

That would be as close as Chelsea could get to a winner as City grew in stature and control as the second half wore on.

In-form England striker Raheem Sterling remained a threat and might have given his side the lead just before De Bruyne did, sending a low shot inches wide of the far post.

Said De Bruyne on BT Sport: "It’s a big game. They had a very good plan and were tight defensively but we played a pretty good game and it was nice to score the goal. The team played well. We knew if we won today we’d make the gap bigger, but we don’t have to look at that. We’ve been in this situation before, and a lot of things can change, the momentum can swing quickly. There is another team dangling there. We can only try to win our games, and that is it.”

Teams to follow