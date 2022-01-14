Conor Gallagher stars but late own goal gifts Brighton point

Brighton 1 Crystal Palace 1

A Joachim Andersen own goal three minutes from time earned Brighton a deserved point against their bitter rivals but the night may well be remembered as another important step in the exciting development of Palace midfielder Coror Gallagher.

The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder’s growing reputation was enhanced a little further when, after 69 minutes of near-total Brighton pressure, he appeared on the end of Jeffrey Schlupp’s pull-back and converted from eight yards, his seventh goal of the campaign.

That effort threatened to thwart Brighton, who out-shot their visitors 17-3 over the 90 minutes, but Neal Maupay ensured justice was done with one of their final attacks of the night.

Marc Cucurella’s pass slipped Maupay through into the Palace area and his dangerous low cross was turned into his own goal from close range by Danish international Andersen.

In an absorbing clash, VAR was called upon twice in as many first half minutes as Brighton sought to turn their impressive dominance into goals - but Graham Potter’s side would face disappointment on both occasions.

After 36 minutes, referee Rob Jones visited his sideline monitor and judged that Palace midfielder Will Hughes had impeded Joel Veltman at a corner when he draped an arm around his neck.

Palace were furious but about to enjoy a reprieve when Pascal Gross struck an appalling penalty, weak and straight down the middle, which Jack Butland kept out of the visitors’ goal comfortably.

It was a crushing blow to Brighton and worse was to follow two minutes after the penalty when Dan Burn headed a corner goalwards and Maupay forced the ball over the line.

Replays suggested Butland had both hands on the ball as the Brighton striker connected and scored; a view which Jones eventually shared after another trip to his screen.

It was a deserved stroke of luck for Butland, deputising for the still not fully-fit Vicente Guaita and keen to make amends for an horrific mistake in last week’s FA Cup win over Millwall when was was caught in possession and conceded.

Butland had started the game well, denying Leandro Trossard as he raced clean through, and was just as good after the interval when he kept out an attempt from the increasingly influential Jakub Moder.

That was part of a busy start to the second half with Moder flicking an audacious effort against the bar, from an early Gross cross.

But Palace were finally looking a threat at the other end of the field, with Gallagher’s cross finding Odsonne Edouard whose shot was blocked by Robert Sanchez, called into action for the first time.

BRIGHTON (4-4-2): Sanchez 6; Veltman 6 (Welbeck 73, 5), Webster 7, Burn 7, Cucurella 9; Gross 6 (March 73, 6), Moder 7, Lallana 7 (Lamptey 55, 5), Mac Allister, 6; Trossard 7, Maupay 7.

Subs not used: Scherpen, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Butland 8; Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 8, Hughes 7, Schlupp 7; Olise 6 (Benteke 81), Edouard 5 (Mateta 65, 5), Eze 5 (Milivojevic 65, 5).

Subs not used: Guaita, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Saki.

Referee: R Jones 7.