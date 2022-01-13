Depleted Arsenal pass massive character test at Anfield

Ever since the Wenger days, Arsenal have loved a red card, but rarely have they produced a performance as gritty, organised, and full of character as this goalless draw at Anfield with only 10 men.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool have scored 43 goals against Arsenal sides since he took over on Merseyside — more than against any other club — and yet they didn’t manage a single shot on target against Mikel Arteta’s depleted side in this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. That says an awful lot about the display and attitude of the visitors.

Of course, you could say that Arsenal have had more practice with 10 men than any other team in the Premier League (they are the only club to have reached 100 dismissals since the league’s formation) but even so, this was a highly positive night for the Gunners, against all odds, and leaves them still dreaming of reaching the final at Wembley.

Xhaka’s dismissal this time, for a crazy waist-high challenge on Diego Jota, was the 12th red card since Arteta took command and also the fifth of the Swiss midfielder’s career, so it came as no shock to anyone who knows their Arsenal history.

However, Arsenal’s ill discipline didn’t begin with Arteta’s reign and it hasn’t always spelled disaster.

Arsene Wenger’s legendary side, which featured greats such as Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, suffered 23 red cards in his first three seasons in charge and continued to bother referees for the rest of his time in north London.

There were 11 red cards in Arsenal’s title-winning campaign in 2001/02 and 10 for the champions of 1998/99. There were even five in 2003/04 when the Invincibles won the title without losing a single game.

Maybe we should stop worrying about Arsenal’s poor discipline, because you have to say Arteta’s team responded brilliantly and heroically at Anfield, with a focused and organised performance that frustrated Liverpool and irritated the home crowd — exactly what you want to do when you are playing in front of the Kop.

Previous red cards this season have not always ended so positively, of course.

Xhaka’s last dismissal came against Manchester City at the Etihad and led to a crushing 5-0 defeat, whilst Gabriel’s red card in the home game against City turned what looked like being a superb home win into a highly frustrating and undeserved defeat.

However, this time Arsenal — or at least the players who managed to stay on the pitch — deserve huge respect and praise for the way they handled the match with only 10 men for so long.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has been such a huge signing, was again outstanding, as was Ben White and all the defenders in front of him. In fact it’s hard to think of a player anywhere on the pitch in blue who didn’t give everything for the cause.

It showed that Arsenal have made big strides since their last visit to Anfield, when they lost 4-0 with a whimper and left the ground wondering how the game had passed them by.

People talk about Arsenal’s humiliating opening-day defeat at Brentford, during which they were totally outpowered and outmanoeuvred, and a 5-0 thumping at Manchester City, in which they were totally outplayed, as key defeats.

However, the biggest setback was really that night at Anfield in November, not just because of the scoreline but because of the way it reminded them of just how far they had still to go.

Arsenal arrived on Merseyside on that occasion having won eight and drawn two of their previous 10 games in all competitions, but the BBC described Liverpool’s victory as “devastatingly routine”, which is just about as depressing as you can get if you are an Arsenal fan with dreams of a new era.

That’s what made returning to Anfield in the Carabao Cup about more than just a place in the final (although silverware for Arsenal is vital if they want to continue building). Could Arteta’s side show they are still improving? Could they prove they are one step closer to Liverpool?

Xhaka’s challenge robbed us of an opportunity to make a real judgement on that, but what we did see was tremendous character and determination from a young side that is clearly giving everything for their manager.

Not a bad way to go into the North London derby at Tottenham on Sunday, and a performance that leaves us with a one-match shoot-out at the Emirates next week.

Could this new stubborn and characterful Arsenal be turning a corner, even if they cannot leave those red cards behind? The signs are certainly good.