Johnny Kenny: I joined Celtic to score goals and win trophies

The 18-year-old has got designs on earning the acclaim of a 60,000 full-house at Paradise
Celtic-bound Johnny Kenny in action for Sligo Rovers. Picture: Evan Logan / Inpho

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 19:32
John Fallon

Celtic’s new recruit Johnny Kenny has laid out his double-ambition of breaking into the first-team and winning silverware with the Scottish giants.

Confirming he held discussions with boss Ange Postecoglou before last weekend signing his five-year contract, worth an initial €150,000 to his hometown club Sligo Rovers, the 18-year-old has got designs on earning the acclaim of a 60,000 full-house at Paradise.

"Thankfully it’s over the line now and it’s time to get down to work and impress the manager and get in and amongst it all,” Kenny said on Thursday, nursing a minor injury which will delay his reserve team debut for a couple of weeks.

“I had a good season with Sligo and it was great to play there but when Celtic come in it’s a no brainer.

“Coming from the Showgrounds, it’s a lovely ground in Sligo and its home but when you come here it’s just something different,” he told Celtic’s website.

"Playing in front of 60,000 fans at Celtic Park will be a dream come true at a stadium with such history.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and giving everything I have to keep the team winning and hopefully I can win a lot of trophies here.

“It’s such a big club here and back home and so many of my family and friends support the club, so I couldn’t wait to get here.

“I’m a striker that likes to get in behind and press defenders. I bring a massive work-rate to the team and hopefully I can score goals and get the fans on their feet.” Kenny – due to lead Ireland’s line-up in the Euro U19 elite qualifier in March – cited the developmental record of Greek-born Australian boss as incentive to become his latest graduate.

“The amount of young players the manager brought through here has been unreal and I hope I can play under him,” he said of Postecoglou, appointed last summer.

“I’ve signed a long-term deal so I want to come here, win trophies, score goals, get the fans on my side and win stuff here at Celtic Park and bring more success.”

<p>Eoin Doyle: 'There was loads of interest from other clubs'. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

