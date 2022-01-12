Eoin Doyle looking forward to mixing it in 'young and energetic' League of Ireland

St Patrick’s Athletic last week made a major statement about their ambitions of dethroning champions Shamrock Rovers by recruiting the 33-year-old marksman
Eoin Doyle: 'There was loads of interest from other clubs'. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 16:21
John Fallon

Eoin Doyle decided to make his League of Ireland return now to avoid being “half-dead” on his comeback.

Doyle had 18 months left on his contract at Bolton Wanderers and while the League One club wanted to keep him, they understood that family and business reasons were influential factors in his decision to seek a move home.

All going well, the striker who bagged over 150 goals in his decade-long career in the UK will see out his three-year contract by helping the Saints build on their recent FAI Cup triumph.

“When this opportunity popped up, from speaking to the owner Garrett Kelleher and manager Tim Clancy, it was something I really wanted to do,” said St Pat’s’ new number nine, whose second coming in the League of Ireland begins against Rovers in the President’s Cup on February 11.

“Having value on the pitch was important to me so I didn’t want to come back half dead at 36, just here to pick up a wage.

“Once I got the call it quickly sped up and became a reality very quickly. It was just something I jumped at.

“There was loads of interest from other clubs before the January window opened. I don’t want to come across as big-headed but there were six or seven clubs in England. Due to my goal record, I always get the aul Indian shout every transfer window.”

Doyle believes the League of Ireland is in a better place than when he left it, having won back-to-back FAI Cup with Sligo Rovers.

“I’ve watched a lot of the game since the streaming service came online and all the games have been good. I see the difference in the standard since I left. It’s very young and energetic and I will have to put up with that.

“I always set myself goalscoring targets but I’ll keep those to myself for now. A policeman wouldn't ask me that!”

#League of Ireland
