Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' about Mo Salah contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is "very positive" about Mohamed Salah's contract situation.

The Egypt international has less than 18 months left on his current deal and in an interview this week said he was not asking "for crazy things".

Klopp has said in the past the contract is not something which can be sorted quickly - Salah is reportedly looking for wages in excess of £300,000-a-week, but he remains upbeat despite time ticking on.

"I know that Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay. That's where we are. It takes time," he said.

"I think it is in a good place. I'm very positive about it. The fans are not as nervous as you (the media) are.

"They know the club and know the people dealing with things here. We cannot say anything about it."

