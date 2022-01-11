Killian Phillips' breakthrough year at Drogheda rewarded with move to Premier League

Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips has been snapped up by English Premier League side Crystal Palace on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

As he was under contract for the upcoming League of Ireland season, Drogs will receive a transfer fee for the player who made 31 appearances during his breakthrough campaign last season.

A bustling, energetic midfielder, the 19-year-old scored twice, including the vital winner at home to Derry City in October.

Palace had been tracking Phillips through the season and he’s been at the London club for the past number of weeks, culminating in brokering his contract.

"Killian is an exceptional talent and is proof that Drogheda United is a club that nurtures and develops young players to meet their potential," manager Kevin Doherty said.

Phillips follows teammates from last season, James Brown (Blackburn Rovers) and Dan O’Reilly (Hamilton Academical), in moving to the UK, underlining the rebuilding job Doherty faces.

Palace's U23s team manager, former Ireland U21 defender Paddy McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to get Killian on board. He had a great season last year in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and he fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game. He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”