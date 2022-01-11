Killian Phillips' breakthrough year at Drogheda rewarded with move to Premier League

As he was under contract for the upcoming League of Ireland season, Drogs will receive a transfer fee for the player who made 31 appearances last season
Killian Phillips' breakthrough year at Drogheda rewarded with move to Premier League

Killian Phillips scored a crucial goal in the league win over Derry City. His impressive breakthrough year caught the attention of Premier League side Crystal Palace. Picture: Ramsey Cardy

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 14:40
John Fallon

Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips has been snapped up by English Premier League side Crystal Palace on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

As he was under contract for the upcoming League of Ireland season, Drogs will receive a transfer fee for the player who made 31 appearances during his breakthrough campaign last season.

A bustling, energetic midfielder, the 19-year-old scored twice, including the vital winner at home to Derry City in October.

Palace had been tracking Phillips through the season and he’s been at the London club for the past number of weeks, culminating in brokering his contract.

"Killian is an exceptional talent and is proof that Drogheda United is a club that nurtures and develops young players to meet their potential," manager Kevin Doherty said.

Phillips follows teammates from last season, James Brown (Blackburn Rovers) and Dan O’Reilly (Hamilton Academical), in moving to the UK, underlining the rebuilding job Doherty faces.

Palace's U23s team manager, former Ireland U21 defender Paddy McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to get Killian on board. He had a great season last year in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and he fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game. He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Aston Villa: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round McTominay nets winner as United get one over old foe Gerrard
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ECLHE Transfer Window latest: Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as 'invaluable' after successful medical
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Evan Ferguson: 'I used to watch Danny Welbeck every week and now he’s a teammate'
#League of Ireland
<p>The EFL has no plans to investigate Liverpool after the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, pictured, said the Covid-19 outbreak at the club had included a lot of false positives (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

EFL not planning to investigate Liverpool over false positive Covid-19 tests

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up