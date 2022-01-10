Transfer Window latest: Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as 'invaluable' after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho "will be invaluable" after the Brazilian completed his medical. Villa confirmed Monday that Coutinho's medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.

Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: "His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options. He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience."

The Premier League club have signed Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona and have the option to buy the former Liverpool midfielder. Barcelona confirmed Villa will pay part of Coutinho's wages.

His old club Barcelona say they have been able to register Ferran Torres after agreeing a new contract with defender Samuel Umtiti which increases the club’s financial fair play quota.

Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a five-and-a-half-year contract in a deal worth an initial €55m. The Spanish international was unveiled at Camp Nou last week after Barça secured a bank loan to fund the move.

On Monday, the Catalan club announced Umtiti’s contract extension until 2026, which will see some of his wages reduced. Shortly after, Barcelona announced that as a result of Umtiti’s new agreement, they were able to officially complete Torres’ registration.

Barcelona have also signed 17-year-old forward Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt. Blanco, who moved to Germany from Valencia last summer, will initially play for the club’s B team. Barça have inserted a €100m release clause in Blanco’s contract after paying Frankfurt a fee in the region of €500,000.

Meanwhile Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is clear that the squad needs strengthening as soon as possible. In the wake of their shock 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Notts Forest, Arteta said: "I think it is clear where we need to strengthen but at the moment it is what we have and what we have, we have to play. I want to try to get the best out of the players that we have (but) we know we have issues in many different positions. But we try to put out the most competitive team that we could to try to win and it wasn't good enough.”

The Athletic says that Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele is hopeful of a move away from North London this month. New manager Antonio Conte may also look to shift Delle Ali and Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn in January, with Ajax among the clubs interested in the latter.

Meanwhile Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has indicated that midfielder Ross Barkley could be allowed to leave on loan this month.