Given: Caoimhín Kelleher would benefit from Liverpool loan

Ireland goalkeeping legend Shay Given has advised Caoimhín Kelleher to engineer a loan from Liverpool.

Kelleher was promoted to second-choice behind Alisson last season and is due to start for the third time in a row in Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

While Kelleher continues to ultimately act as back-up to the 29-year-old Brazilian, Given views his current elevation as temporary and has implored the Cork man to consider a move.

The Donegal man, whose 134 caps is a record for an Ireland goalkeeper, was a Premier League regular by 21 at Newcastle United under Kenny Dalglish. He had previously spent time on loan from Blackburn Rovers at Swindon Town and Sunderland.

Teenager Gavin Bazunu, by contrast, is playing every game on loan at Portsmouth from Manchester City and is keeping Kelleher out of the Ireland team.

“He’s in a bit of a predicament is Kelleher,” Given told Premier Sports about Kelleher.

“He’s not a kid anymore; 23 is an age where I think he should be playing regular first team football.

“I'm trying to bring myself back to when I was that age and I'm not sure how many games I would have played, but I think he has only played 14 games.

“The biggest problem he has is that Alisson is ahead of him. Alisson is in the prime of his life and could be for the next five or six years.

“Does Kelleher sit there and be happy as a number two? They’ve got Adrian who can sit on the bench and back (Alisson) up.

“For me, it’s so important to play games. He has been training there for a few years and signed a new five-year contract last summer, so he is part of the club’s long-term future. Even from a Liverpool point of view, they need to get him out playing, get him that experience, then bring him back and get him challenging Alisson.”

With the transfer window ending at the end of January, Given has urged Kelleher to take the initiative without further delay.

“If it was me, I’d be knocking Klopp’s door down, I really would,” added Given, who recently left the role as Derby County’s assistant coach, due to the Championship club’s financial problems, “I’d be saying that I need to go out on loan, go and play. January is a time to do that.I’d be on to my agent and manager to get me playing games.”