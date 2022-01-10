Given: Caoimhín Kelleher would benefit from Liverpool loan

The Irish goalkeeping legend believes the Cork man must get regular game time if he is to progress
Given: Caoimhín Kelleher would benefit from Liverpool loan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 12:01
John Fallon

Ireland goalkeeping legend Shay Given has advised Caoimhín Kelleher to engineer a loan from Liverpool.

Kelleher was promoted to second-choice behind Alisson last season and is due to start for the third time in a row in Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

While Kelleher continues to ultimately act as back-up to the 29-year-old Brazilian, Given views his current elevation as temporary and has implored the Cork man to consider a move.

The Donegal man, whose 134 caps is a record for an Ireland goalkeeper, was a Premier League regular by 21 at Newcastle United under Kenny Dalglish. He had previously spent time on loan from Blackburn Rovers at Swindon Town and Sunderland.

Teenager Gavin Bazunu, by contrast, is playing every game on loan at Portsmouth from Manchester City and is keeping Kelleher out of the Ireland team.

“He’s in a bit of a predicament is Kelleher,” Given told Premier Sports about Kelleher.

“He’s not a kid anymore; 23 is an age where I think he should be playing regular first team football.

“I'm trying to bring myself back to when I was that age and I'm not sure how many games I would have played, but I think he has only played 14 games.

“The biggest problem he has is that Alisson is ahead of him. Alisson is in the prime of his life and could be for the next five or six years.

“Does Kelleher sit there and be happy as a number two? They’ve got Adrian who can sit on the bench and back (Alisson) up.

“For me, it’s so important to play games. He has been training there for a few years and signed a new five-year contract last summer, so he is part of the club’s long-term future. Even from a Liverpool point of view, they need to get him out playing, get him that experience, then bring him back and get him challenging Alisson.” 

With the transfer window ending at the end of January, Given has urged Kelleher to take the initiative without further delay.

“If it was me, I’d be knocking Klopp’s door down, I really would,” added Given, who recently left the role as Derby County’s assistant coach, due to the Championship club’s financial problems, “I’d be saying that I need to go out on loan, go and play. January is a time to do that.I’d be on to my agent and manager to get me playing games.” 

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Morecambe goal-scoring hero Anthony O'Connor would love Cork City homecoming
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - City Ground Roy Keane slams 'pub team' Arsenal during FA Cup shock at Nottingham Forest
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Aggborough Stadium FA Cup fourth round draw: Kidderminster celebrate home tie against West Ham
<p>John Caulfield’s side announced the recruitment of striker Manu Dimas and defender Diego Portilla ahead of the season kicking off next month.</p>

Galway United confirm signings of former Spanish Tercera Division duo

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up