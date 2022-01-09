Anthony O'Connor and Morecambe come within 15 minutes of famous FA Cup upset at Tottenham

Morecambe captain and proud son of Cork O'Connor scored the opener for his side, managed on the day by Killarney-born Diarmuid O'Carroll
Morcambe's Anthony O'Connor celebrates scoring the first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 16:14
Gerry Cox

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 (Winks 74, Lucas Moura 85, Kane 88) MORECAMBE FC 1 (O'Connor 33) 

Anthony O'Connor, a proud son of Cork, was within 15 minutes of fame as Morecambe threatened to humiliate Tottenham on their own turf, before Antonio Conte sent in the cavalry to see off the League One side.

Morecambe captain O'Connor led by example and gave his side the lead when he turned in Alfie McCalmont's corner in the 33rd minute, and right up to the 75th minute there was a real chance of one of the FA Cup greatest upsets was unfolding in this futuristic stadium.

Conte had made eight changes from his regular starting line-up but his second string were second best to the Shrimpers from England's north-west coast. Led on the day by Killarney-born Diarmuid O'Carroll because manager Stephen Robinson was isolating with Covid, Morecambe outplayed Spurs for most of the first half to the delight of their noisy band of traveling fans.

By contrast, home supporters grew increasingly anxious, some booing their side off at half-time and only coming to life when Conte sent on Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, and Oliver Skipp in the 69th minute. Spurs suddenly had more attacking threat, and Harry Winks equalised with a free-kick soon afterwards, before Moura and Kane wrapped up victory with two goals in the final five minutes.

The scoreline flattered Tottenham, who barely tested Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson in the opening 55 minutes, when he tipped over a flick from Dele Alli.

The former England midfielder looked lost as a central striker, and was one of several players who failed to step up when Spurs needed them. Most disappointing was Tanguy Ndomble, the club's record signing. Reports suggest Conte is prepared to let him move in this transfer window, and there will be little love lost from those supporters who booed him when he finally trudged off to be replaced by Oliver Skipp.

It was only then that Spurs looked likely to score, and Winks floated in a free-kick from deep on the left that flew over Carson's head and into the net. Lucas Moura ran from inside his own half to take the ball round Carson before shooting home, and moments later Kane turned smartly to drill the ball low into the far corner.

Spurs go into the draw for the fourth round, but there was real feeling of relief from their supporters, who warmly applauded Morecambe's mighty brave effort.

TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Gollini 6; Tanganga 6, Rodon 6, Davies 6; Doherty 6, Lo Celso 6 (Scarlett 88), Winks 7, Ndombele 4 (Skipp 69), Sessegnon 7 (Emerson Royakl 87); Gil 5 (Moura 69), Dele Alli 6 (Kane 69).

MORECAMBE (3-5-2): Carson 7; McLaughlin 6, O'Connor 7, Bedeau 6 (Gibson 65); Cooney 6 (Jones 77), Diagouraga 6 (Wildig 77), McLoughlin 7, McCalmont 6, Leigh 6; Stockton 6, Ayunga 6 (Obika 58).

Ref: John Brooks

