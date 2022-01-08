Lukaku makes headlines for right reasons as Chelsea too clinical for Chesterfield

FA Cup

Chelsea 5

Chesterfield 1

ROMELU Lukaku marked the end of a testing week with a goal as Chelsea eased their way into the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable win over non-league Chesterfield.

The forward took another step towards drawing a line under the fall-out from his interview with Italian television that led to him being dropped against Liverpool last week with his side’s third goal after Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi had struck early on. Andreas Christensen’s header and a Hakim Ziyech completed the scoring.

Chesterfield, the National League leaders, arrived at Stamford Bridge with 91 league places separating the two teams and the gulf in class was evident. The visitors did at least manage a reply late on through Akwasi Asante.

It took Chelsea just six minutes to assert themselves and effectively kill off any hopes Chesterfield might have had of making life uncomfortable for the Premier League side. Lukaku had already come close with a close range shot before Werner made the breakthrough after Ziyech’s shot was parried by Scott Loach and fell to the German international who finished into an empty net.

Hudson-Odoi then produced the goal of the game in the 18th minute when he cut inside from the left hand flank and curled a shot beyond Loach and inside the far post for the second.

And Lukaku put the home side in complete control two minutes later after good work from Lewis Hall, the left wing-back making his debut at the age of 17 years and 122 days to become the youngest Chelsea player to appear in the competition. The youngster capitalised on a defensive mix-up to win the ball on the left before drilling a low cross for the Belgium forward to turn home.

The non-league side briefly threatened when midfielder Emmanuel Oyeleke shot narrowly wide but Chelsea responded by adding a 39th minute fourth when Christensen headed in after Loach had been unable to hold Hudson-Odoi’s shot.

It looked as though Chesterfield would be forced to endure another painful 45 minutes when Ziyech converted the 55th minute penalty, awarded after Christian Pulisic was brought down by Chesterfield substitute Calvin Miller.

It was to the visitors credit, though, that their commitment and determination never dipped despite being out-played, and they were rewarded ten minutes from time when Akwasi Asante scored from close range after keeper Marcus Bettinelli, also making his Chelsea debut, denied Kabongo Tshimanga.

CHELSEA (3-5–2): Bettinelli 6; Christensen 6 (Baker 58, 6), Sarr 6, Hall 8; Ziyech 7, Pulisic 6 (Vale 58, 6), Saul 6, Kovacic 7 (Loftus-Cheek 45, 6), Hudson-Odoi 7 (Barkley 66, 6); Lukaku 7 (Havertz 45, 6), Werner 6.

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Simons, Webster.

CHESTERFIELD (3-4-3): Loach 6; Kerr 7, Gunning 6 (Grimes 60, 6), Croll 6; King 6 (Miller 46, 6), Oyeleke 6 (Maguire 72, 6), Weston 7, Whittle 6; Kellermann 6 (Asante 66, 7), Tshimanga 7, Khan 6 (Mandeville 46, 6).

Subs not used: Minter, McCourt, Tyson, Payne.

Referee: Jarred Gillett 6