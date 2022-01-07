FAI warn against complacency in Covid-19 fight

The FAI have advised parents to stay away from this weekend’s underage matches if possible due to the current Covid-19 situation.

While a sprinkling of leagues have postponed their post-Christmas resumption, most have not as yet in the absence of a directive from Sport Ireland via the FAI.

No further restrictions were imposed by the Government following this week’s meeting with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The governing body has, however, deferred their national cups programme until next month.

Last week, the Munster Senior League, Cork Business League, Cork Youths League and Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls’ league opted to delay restarting their fixture schedules.

It is expected that teams in most underage leagues that weren’t due to return until next weekend will be involved in some form of training or friendly matches over Saturday and Sunday.

The FAI’s main message for those that do attend is to implement the standard social distance practice of two metres. They have also called for uptake of the vaccine jabs available from public health.

In a statement, the FAI said: “We have today written to all Grassroots clubs encouraging adherence to the Safer Return to Training & Play Protocols in light of the current COVID-19 situation and the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant on Irish society.

The FAI has also decided that a number of National Cup competitions will be rescheduled with new dates for fixtures as follows:

FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup – February 20th

FAI Centenary Junior Cup – February 13th

·FAI Centenary Youth Cup – February 20th

·FAI Centenary Youth Interleague Cup - February 6th

·FAI Centenary Under 17 Cup – February 13th

All FAI Women’s National Competitions are currently scheduled to run as planned.

“Ahead of this weekend’s return to action for many adult amateur and underage leagues, the FAI is advising all affiliates that only essential personnel should attend all training sessions and match fixtures.

“As per the FAI Safer Return to Grassroots Training & Play Protocols, essential personnel include players, coaches, match officials and club officials and volunteers.

“Parents, guardians and spectators are asked to attend only if essential circumstances exist. Any parent or guardian attending a training session or match fixture must strictly observe two metres social distancing at all times.

“Strictly no gatherings of groups while training is ongoing are permitted. Protocols must be followed throughout the duration of sessions. Spectators are strongly advised to stay away from training sessions and games until further notice.

If the use of dressings rooms are deemed to be absolutely essential, they should be used with strict adherence to two metres social distancing, obligatory mask wearing, proper ventilation and the time allowed in the dressing room should be less than 15 minutes. Showers should not be used at this time.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne explained: “In light of the current COVID-19 situation and the rapid increase in the number of positive cases due to the Omicron variant, we felt it was necessary to remind all stakeholders of our FAI Safer Return to Grassroots Training & Play Protocols to keep Irish football safe for those who play our games and also for the sake of the wider community. As a result, we are now strongly advising clubs to limit access to training and games only to those who are deemed as absolutely essential to these training sessions and fixtures. We are appealing to parents and guardians to drop their children off to these football events and collect them at their conclusion. We understand how many parents and guardians want to watch their children enjoy their football but we feel this move is an important one for football and for our overall public health environment.”