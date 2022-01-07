Liverpool reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to League One side Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players
Liverpool have reopened their first-team training complex after a 48-hour Covid shutdown (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 13:02
Carl Markham

Liverpool have reopened their first-team training centre after a 48-hour closure following a Covid outbreak among players and staff.

Krawietz will also undertake pre-match media duties with a press conference scheduled for 1pm on Saturday.

As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the AXA complex, Liverpool’s youth teams have been able to continue training, with a number of the U23s expected to feature against the Shrews.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and players Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino will have ended their isolation periods by the weekend, although it has yet to be confirmed whether any will be present at Anfield for the match.

Writing in his programme notes for the match, Klopp said: “I have to address this immediately.

“This is one of the strangest programme columns I’ve ever written because I have no idea if I will be in the stadium with you, leading my team in person – or watching from home.”

Klopp’s other assistant manager Pep Lijnders is still absent, however, after testing positive on Tuesday night, with a number of other players and staff also remaining in isolation.

Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp have both been in isolation (Nick Potts/PA)

Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal was postponed due to significant availability issues and subsequent closure of first-team training, but has been rearranged for January 20.

In a statement Liverpool said: “After consultation with the relevant public health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground.”

