'Mature' James Brown eager to impress with Blackburn after transfer confirmed

Blackburn Rovers’ new Irish recruit James Brown says he’s mature enough to take on the challenge of cracking the English Championship.

The right-back was something of a late developer, getting his chance in the UK at 23 after a couple of stellar seasons at Drogheda United.

Rovers are flying high, firmly in the mix for promotion to the Premier League by sitting second in the table, and boss Tony Mowbray has set Brown a task of expanding his defensive options.

He’s believed to have initially signed on a short-term contract, starting out with the side’s U23 development team, but Mowbray insisted he held his own while training with his first-team during a three-day trial in December.

Brown believes that he is in a good position to take advantage of the opportunity afforded to him.

"A lot of lads go over to England when they're younger and then end up coming back to Ireland,” he said after being unveiled.

"It was different for me. I had a few trials that didn’t work out but everything happens for a reason, and I feel I’m mature enough now to take on the challenge.

"I had offers in Ireland and had pressure to make a decision. But this was the number one goal, I had to grab the trial with both hands."

Mowbray’s first priority is to improve Brown’s fitness levels. His campaign with Drogheda concluded in November.

"I hope he affects our team somewhere down the line but first and foremost he needs to get fit, he needs to put in the extra work,” he said.

“He’s been very good in the League of Ireland. For me, he’s coming in to play some U23s football.

“Young (Dan) Pike has gone out on loan to Fylde and he can fit in and we’ll see where he is in six months time. I see that as a no-brainer on what I saw in three days.

“He'll join in with the first-team squad and then we'll look to arrange some extra physical work so it feels a bit like a pre-season for him.

“Hopefully he'll play some part with the U23s on Sunday and then we have to get him up to speed.” Brown was a free agent after his contract expired and Drogheda are not entitled to compensation for training and development under revised Fifa rules.

Tim Clancy’s assistant Kevin Doherty has taken charge after his boss left for St Patrick’s Athletic and is assembling his squad that is also missing Daniel O’Reilly, who also moved cross-channel to Hamilton Academical.