St Patrick's Athletic sign deal to bring Pakistani players to play in Europe

Brian Kerr will travel as part of group to Pakistan to search for talent across the country

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 16:06
Martin Claffey

St Patrick's Athletic have signed a deal to become a feeder club for Pakistani players into Europe, with former England star Michael Owen acting as ambassador to the programme.

Staff representing the League of Ireland club will begin training local coaches in nine cities in Pakistan later this month. The plan is to choose up to 20 players aged from 18 to 21 years old to then bring to Dublin to train and play with the St Patrick's Athletic Academy, and potentially with the Saints' first team in the League of Ireland. 

St Patrick's Athletic have signed a three-year agreement with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) to be the feeder club for the programme.

Former Ireland and St Patrick's Athletic boss Brian Kerr, ex St Pat's player and manager Johnny McDonnell, current Academy Director and former league and cup winning captain Ger O'Brien  and Assistant Academy Director Jamie Moore will travel to Pakistan as part of the St Patrick's Athletic coaching team.

“When I first heard about this project through St Pat’s I was excited and eager to be involved," said Kerr, who led Irish U16 and U18 teams to European championship success. 

"I have no doubt that there is a lot of untapped talent in Pakistan and we are hoping to find, nurture and develop that talent with a view to benefitting the players and ultimately the footballing nation of Pakistan.” 

Uefa-licensed coaching staff Karel Fraeye (Belgium) and Sandro Gianisella (Italy), under the St Patrick’s Athletic banner, will arrive in Islamabad to kick off the national trials in the next fortnight. 

Garrett Kelleher, chairman of St Pat’s said: “The (Pakistan) Prime Minister's (Imran Khan) ambition to further develop football across the fifth most populous nation in the world is exciting. If St Patrick’s Athletic can in some way be a platform for this to happen and enable talented young footballers to achieve their dreams, it very much aligns with the club’s domestic aspiration. St Pat’s is privileged to have been retained by Pakistan to design a programme with Red Strike and GSV to develop players further and potentially explore pro-contract opportunities.” 

The programme's ambassador Owen said: “It is a great privilege to be working with Pakistani talent and offering a professional talent ID programme in Pakistan for the very first time."

Earlier this week GSV announced plans to build a $12m stadium in Karachi.

