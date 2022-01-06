Tottenham condemn homophobic chants during Chelsea match

Tottenham have condemned homophobic chanting from a section of their supporters at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 12:07
Robert Fry

Tottenham have condemned homophobic chanting from a section of their supporters during Wednesday’s match with Chelsea.

Spurs lost 2-0 to their London rivals at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

During the derby, Tottenham fans were heard to be allegedly chanting a homophobic song which provoked a statement from the Premier League club on Thursday morning.

“The club is extremely disappointed by homophobic chanting from sections of our support at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night,” a Spurs statement read.

“We work closely with our LGBTQ+ fan group Proud Lilywhites to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at our club and are proud to display the Progress Flag in our stadium on matchdays.

“No one should suffer discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or their gender identity, and we urge supporters not to use this chant.

“Homophobic chanting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be reported by texting HPH and location details to 07537 404821. At other stadia, it should be reported to the nearest steward or via the home club’s reporting number.

“There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur.”

Proud Lilywhites also called on Spurs supporters to “think before you chant”, adding in a statement on Twitter: “We know most fans don’t sing this with any intent to discriminate, ostracise or demean us but the impact it has shouldn’t be underestimated—it has been used to victimise young gay men for years.

“Think before you chant, please. We’re Spurs and we’re better than this.”

