Potential Euro 2028 rise to 32 teams good news for Ireland

The enlargement is being considered for Euro 2028, which Ireland may launch a joint bid to co-host with the four UK home nations
Reports of the expansion came within the context of Ireland potentially launching a joint bid with the four UK home nations to co-host the 2028 tournament by the deadline in March. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 22:33
John Fallon

Ireland’s prospects of featuring at regular European Championships will be boosted if reports of a tournament expansion to 32 nations materialises.

According to The Times, the enlargement is being considered for the 2028 showpiece.

The next instalment of the tournament in 2024, hosted by Germany, will be the third version that features 24 nations since it increased from 16 for Euro 2016.

Were Uefa to proceed with the latest revamp, it would mean that third place, and potentially some fourth placed teams, would qualify for the showpiece from each of the 10 groups.

Sceptics will bemoan a dilution of quality by permitting over half of Uefa’s 55 into a month-long tournament.

While the European governing body have yet to confirm the qualifying criteria for 2024, it is anticipated that by October 9, when the draw is held in Frankfurt, the top two will be guaranteed places.

The other three should be drawn from this year’s Nations Leagues series, with the final remaining berth going to hosts Germany.

Germany’s last hosting of the Euros in 1988 was a landmark for Ireland, as Jack Charlton guided the team to their first-ever major tournament.

It was then an eight-team affair but Ireland’s wait for a repeat stretched till the 2012 finals, a feat they repeated four years later.

Reports of the expansion came within the context of Ireland potentially launching a joint bid with the four UK home nations to co-host the 2028 tournament by the deadline in March.

Political machinations within Fifa’s corridors of power, rather than any fears arising from violent pre-match scenes that marred the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, have cast doubt over their prospects of staging the 2030 World Cup and this alternative could be the compromise prize.

