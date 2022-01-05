Fortune favours the brave as Tuchel’s Lukaku gamble pays off

ROMELU LUKAKU was back in the team like a prodigal son returning to the fold and Chelsea have one foot in the Carabao Cup final following a routine 2-0 victory over Tottenham; but there’s no doubt that Thomas Tuchel was the biggest winner at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea manager has seen his position strengthened by what could have been a very unsettling episode that, in his own words, brought unnecessary ‘noise’ to what is already a complicated season.

Lukaku’s interview in Italy, in which he claimed he wasn’t happy with his manager’s tactics and was thinking about a return to Serie A, was dealt with brutally by Tuchel when he dropped the €100m man and flexed his managerial muscles.

It was a gamble, by any stretch of the imagination, but it has paid off.

Chelsea, remember is a club where, historically, big-name players have been hugely influential — and often more powerful than the manager in the eyes of the owner.

Excluding Jose Mourinho, who built the foundations of the modern Chelsea, it has not been easy for coaches at the Bridge to rule the roost — and many have been sacked trying to do so, including Antonio Conte, the man in the away dugout for this semi-final first leg tie.

Even Jose’s second spell ended when he lost the dressing room following his treatment of physio Eva Carneiro, and the first culminated with rumours, always denied, of a fall out with John Terry.

Then there was Andre Villas-Boas, who didn’t impress and was ultimately a victim of ‘player power’ as he lost his job, just as Luiz Felipe Scolari did.

By contrast, Chelsea’s senior players have consistently delivered finals and trophies regardless of who was coaching them.

There was a League Cup final and a Champions League final in 2008, despite constant reports that it was Terry and Frank Lampard running the team rather than hapless manager Avram Grant, who soon departed.

They even won a Europa League under Rafa Benitez, who was hated by the fans and never going to last long, and their first Champions League under Roberto Di Matteo, a stand-in manager who was later released despite that success.

With that in mind it was crucial that Tuchel handled this current sideshow adroitly, and you have to say he has done it almost perfectly, mixing the discipline of Mourinho with the friendly touch of an Ancelotti.

Just listen to his pre-match quotes at Stamford Bridge.

“We can watch this interview 100 times, it will not get better and that will not make it better. We can shift our focus, we accept it happened and we have enough reasons to stay positive and protect him now because he is a key player and we want him to be a key player,” he said.

“We have given it time to look back on. For me, the most important thing was to understand — and clearly understand — it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game. It’s very important to stay calm and understand it’s not as big as maybe people want it to be.”

The end result was Lukaku, the club’s record signing, back in the fold against toothless Spurs after issuing an apology, and calm restored as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable first leg victory.

In terms of performance, Lukaku was not at his best. He worked hard, he showed characteristic pace and power and was always in the mix; but it wasn’t the Roy of the Rovers display he might have dreamt of — especially after missing an open goal on the stroke of half-time and then squandering two late chances. You sense, too, there is work ahead to win back Chelsea’s fans, who gave him a lukewarm welcome.

In a strange way that is no bad thing for Tuchel, especially as he did everything right in the eyes of supporters, who have come down firmly on his side.

Importantly, he consulted senior first team players before dropping Lukaku, which is always good practice, and it appears the German’s position has been strengthened rather than weakened by the experience.

Of course, there remain rumours that Lukaku ‘was not Tuchel’s choice but Chelsea’s’, bringing back painful memories of Andriy Shevchenko for Mourinho.

If so, he has been wise to keep the peace.

Unlike Shevchenko, who was injured and past his best, he has been handed a world class player who guarantees goals, and there’s no doubt he will be an asset in the long term.

Contrast that to Tottenham’s former Chelsea manager Conte.

He lost his job at Stamford Bridge for moaning about a lack of backing in the transfer market and then forcing striker Diego Costa out of the club following a spectacular falling out.

Had Tuchel taken that route you would be seriously worried for his future. After all, the first rule of Chelsea is always keep the owner onside.

The second, as previous managers will tell you, is don’t underestimate the senior players, either…