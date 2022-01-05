An unhappy return for Antonio Conte as Spurs hit the self-destruct button

Many happy returns? Chelesa hardly hung out the bunting to welcome back Antonio Conte, the last man to lead them to a Premier League title but now the manager of their bitter rivals from north London.

There is no love lost between these two clubs, and although opposing players exchanged handshakes and hugs before and after the first leg of this semi-final, which Chelsea won to give them a comfortable cushion ahead of next week’s second leg, there was precious little fanfare for the return of Conte.

Fans are still divided, with plenty of Chelsea supporters having only fond memories of the man who won a league title and FA Cup in his two seasons at the helm, while others see his move to Tottenham in November as an act of betrayal similar to that of Jose Mourinho, who also managed both clubs.

It is not only those fans who have no love for the Italian, whose return made barely four lines in the matchday programme.

Those who run the club were stung financially and publicly after they sacked him in acrimonious circumstances three and a half years ago.

It was perhaps just as well that opposition players and staff enter the stadium via the East Stand, opposite the plush Millennium Suites from where Chelsea’s executives watch their team.

Conte’s exit in 2018 was a painful, protracted, and ultimately expensive process for Roman Abramovich and his board, who were eventually forced to shell out close to €30m in compensation after the Italian won his claim for wrongful dismissal.

It is now well documented that he felt let down by the board’s transfer dealings that summer, having asked for Virgil van Dijk, Kyle Walker, and Romelu Lukaku, and instead being presented with Timoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Danny Drinkwater, and Davide Zappacosta, all players who failed spectacularly at Stamford Bridge.

Conte wanted to build a squad capable of regaining the Premier League title and instead he felt Chelsea let the momentum slip to Manchester City and Liverpool, who signed Walker and Van Dijk respectively and never looked back.

Indeed Chelsea have yet to mount a serious challenge for the title since Conte led them to it in 2017, and Thomas Tuchel is struggling to find consistency in the league this season after great expectations in the summer and a good start.

But the cups are different, and Tuchel’s record in less than a year at Chelsea is remarkable, winning the Champions League and reaching the FA Cup final within four months of taking over from Frank Lampard.

His first target at Chelsea was to tighten a leaky defence, and Conte has prioritised that area too, using a similar 3-4-3 formation to the German. It has worked well in the league, with Spurs conceding just four goals in eight games since he took over two months ago. But in the cups Tottenham have been erratic to say the least. Defeat to minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League was a low point, and they have conceded five goals in three games.

It was soon seven in four on Wednesday night, as two early howlers cost his side dear. Davinson Sanchez deflected a Kai Havertz shot past Hugo Lloris in the fifth minute and then Ben Davies headed into his own net half-an-hour later.

On both occasions the Italian was far calmer than we have come to expect. Conte took his seat in the less familiar away dugout with little fanfare, but once the game kicked off he was up on his feet, prowling the technical area, mostly with arms folded.

It was only after Spurs went 2-0 behind that he became more animated, pointing out positional ploys to his players, giving Heung Min Son a coded hand signal when the Korean hovered over a free-kick, unsure as to the best option.

As half-time approached, and Spurs on the backfoot, he began discussions with his coaching staff, and sure enough made a significant change at the break, replacing the ineffective Matt Doherty with Tanguy Ndombele and switching to a 4-3-3 formation.

Tottenham now had more attacking intent and went for broke.

Harry Kane, whom Conte also wanted to sign for Chelsea four years ago, forced good saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga while Lucas Moura volleyed over the bar.

The game opened up into a rip-roaring London derby, and Chelsea had great chances too. Hakim Ziyech should have done better with two golden chances, and Timo Werner was denied by Lloris when he was in on goal.

One of the biggest problems Conte has, and has highlighted in the past week, is the lack of quality coming in from flanks and his experiment with Doherty on the left did the Dubliner no favours. He was hooked at half-time and it is likely he will be sold in this transfer window. Emerson was just as frustrating on the right, failing to deliver telling crosses with any precision, just as at the weekend.

Conte has already spoken about the need to bring in more quality in those positions, as well as in other areas. The mood music coming out of Tottenham, however, is there is not a lot of money to spend, and we all know there are rarely bargains to be had in January.

The dilemma for Daniel Levy is whether to go against his natural instincts and throw caution to the wind, or stick with his parsimonious policy and risk upsetting his manager.

As Chelsea found to their cost, Conte is not a man to be crossed.