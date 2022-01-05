Sorry Spurs gift Chelsea the initiative

Carabao Cup semi-final first leg: Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0

Antonio Conte will draw some comfort from the fact this Carabao Cup semi-final is still alive, just. Otherwise, though, the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s return to Stamford Bridge could hardly have gone any worse.

Conte was forced to watch as his side gifted his former club the first-half goals that ensure Chelsea will go into the second leg with the tie firmly weighted in their favour.

While Conte’s thoughts may have been concerned with the danger posed by Romelu Lukaku’s return to the Chelsea line-up, the Italian was left to reflect on the errors that wrecked his hopes of registering a statement result on his first visit back at the club following his dismissal in 2018.

A mistake by Japhet Tanganga allowed Kai Havertz to put Chelsea ahead. The Spurs centre-back then directed a headed clearance against team-mate Ben Davies for the second.

The only consolation for Conte was that his side avoided a heavier defeat. Chelsea’s margin of victory could, and should, have been greater, and the home side’s failure to make more of a succession of chances means there is still life in this tie going into the return.

Tuchel made six changes to the side that faced Liverpool on Sunday with N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva among those dropping out after becoming the latest Chelsea players to test positive for Covid. Conte, meanwhile, restricted himself to just two changes with Matt Doherty coming into the line-up at left wing-back in place of Sergio Reguilon.

It was the inclusion of Lukaku that had been the main focus of attention before kick-off though, and the striker wasted no time in demonstrating he was keen to put a fractious few days before him with a powerful run into the Chelsea inside the first minute setting the tone for the opening period of the game.

Tuchel’s side started with an intensity that unsettled Spurs and led to the fifth-minute opening goal. The visitors’ evident discomfort was evident when Japhet Tanganga, included in place of the absent Eric Dier, under-hit his pass towards Emerson Royal, allowing Marcos Alonso to nip in and win the ball deep into the Spurs half.

The Chelsea left-back quickly moved the ball onto Havertz who bore down on Hugo Lloris before directing a sidefoot shot wide of the Spurs keeper. Davison Sanchez directed the ball into the net but the effort would have found its way to goal even without the defender’s intervention.

Havertz required treatment after scoring but the forward was quickly back involved after Tottenham once again contrived to concede possession around their own area. This time it was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who scuffed an attempted clearance that deflected into the patch of Havertz who this time was denied by Lloris.

Chelsea’s high tempo approach threatened to overwhelm Conte’s side who struggled to get a foothold in the game. The Blues were quicker to the ball and sharper in the tackle, giving Spurs little chance to relieve the constant early pressure.

A reprieve finally came midway through the first half when Doherty almost found a way through after being picked out by a diagonal ball from Harry Kane, but otherwise there was little to disrupt Chelsea’s momentum.

A second goal appeared inevitable although once again Tottenham contributed to their own downfall with Tanganga once again the guilty culprit. Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick from the right was delivered with pace but the Spurs defender should have done better than direct his attempted clearance to his left where his header struck team-mate Davies and rebounded past Lloris.

And things might have got worse for the visitors had Lukaku made more of a good headed opportunity shortly before the break after the forward has risen above Sanchez to meet Ziyech’s cross.

The opening 45 minutes had been a numbing experience for Conte with a one-sided first half summed up by a shot count that was 10-nil in Chelsea’s favour. The Spurs manager acted by replacing Doherty with Tanguy Ndombele and switching to a back four in an attempt to loosen the home side’s grip in midfield.

There were early signs of promise when Ndombele won a free-kick high up the pitch and Kane found a way through the defensive wall to finally force Kepa Arrizabalaga into action with the keeper saving well low to his right.

Ndombele’s presence certainly meant Spurs were able to compete on more equal terms in the central areas of the pitch but Chelsea continued to threaten. Timo Werner had been introduced at the break in place of Havertz and the substitute quickly linked with Lukaku to set up Ziyech.

And Werner worked an opening for himself when he demonstrated an impressive burst of pace to move in from the left and fire a right-footed shot beyond Lloris’s far post.

Chelsea (4-4-2): Kepa 6; Azpilicueta 6 (Vale 89, 6), Sarr 6, Rudiger 7, Alonso 8; Ziyech 8 (Pulisic 79, 6), Saul 6 (Loftus-Cheek 73, 6), Jorginho 7, Mount 8 (Kovacic 73, 6); Havertz 7 (Werner 45, 6), Lukaku 7.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Tanganga 4, Sanchez 5, Davies 6; Emerson 5, Hojbjerg 5, Skipp 5 (Winks 73, 6), Doherty 5 (Ndombele 45, 6); Moura 5 (Gil 79, 6), Kane 6, Son 6 (Lo Celso 79,6).

Referee: C Pawson 6.