Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own
Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva (right) have tested positive for Covid-19 (Ian Walton/PA)

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 19:44
PA

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.

Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.

“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.

“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging, but we will push.

“The guys who are here have our trust and belief.”

There was a return to the starting line-up for striker Romelu Lukaku following his omission from Sunday’s 2-2 Liverpool draw.

Chelsea’s club-record signing missed the weekend’s Premier League clash amid a disciplinary storm after his recent interview claiming unhappiness at the Blues.

Lukaku apologised internally on Monday then directly to Chelsea fans on Tuesday however, and was duly back in the fold to face Spurs.

More in this section

Coronavirus File Photo Premier League drops twice-weekly PCR testing for Covid-19 on players and staff
Sport Coronavirus Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Arsenal postponed due to Covid outbreak 
Ajax v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Johan Cruyff Arena Assistant Pep Lijnders tests positive as Liverpool’s Covid concerns increase
Chelsea#ChelseaPlace: UK
<p>Nigeria were keen on Mipo Odubeko declaring through his parents, while England were monitoring his eligibility on residency grounds, but the striker is sticking with his birth country following recent talks with Jim Crawford. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson</p>

West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko pledges his future to Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up