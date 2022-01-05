Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Arsenal postponed due to Covid outbreak 

The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium has been postponed until January 20 and will become the second leg of the tie, due to coronavirus cases in the Liverpool squad, the EFL has announced.
Down three regulars as well as manager Jurgen Klopp in the weekend Premier League draw with Chelsea, it was announced today that assistant manager Pep Lijnders has also tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, after their training ground was shut down and four more positive cases were identified, Liverpool requested a postponement of the last four clash, and that request has now been granted.
The EFL said: “Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the League has accepted Liverpool’s request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff alongside ensuring public health was protected by not travelling from Liverpool to London.”
Liverpool issued a new statement following the confirmation of the postponement.
“We would like to place on record our thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period,” the Merseyside club said.
Wednesday's semi-final first leg between Chelsea and Tottenham is due to go ahead as scheduled (Stamford Bridge, 7.45).
It is unclear what effect the postponement has on the Anfield club's weekend FA Cup third round tie with League One side Shrewsbury Town.