Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Arsenal postponed due to Covid outbreak 

The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium has been postponed until January 20 and will become the second leg of the tie, due to coronavirus cases in the Liverpool squad, the EFL has announced.

Down three regulars as well as manager Jurgen Klopp in the weekend Premier League draw with Chelsea, it was announced today that assistant manager Pep Lijnders has also tested positive for the virus.