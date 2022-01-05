Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Arsenal postponed due to Covid outbreak 

The Anfield clash will become the second leg of the tie
Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Arsenal postponed due to Covid outbreak 

A general view of gates at Anfield.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 13:07
PA

The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium has been postponed until January 20 and will become the second leg of the tie, due to coronavirus cases in the Liverpool squad, the EFL has announced.

Down three regulars as well as manager Jurgen Klopp in the weekend Premier League draw with Chelsea, it was announced today that assistant manager Pep Lijnders has also tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, after their training ground was shut down and four more positive cases were identified, Liverpool requested a postponement of the last four clash, and that request has now been granted.

The EFL said: “Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the League has accepted Liverpool’s request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff alongside ensuring public health was protected by not travelling from Liverpool to London.”

Liverpool issued a new statement following the confirmation of the postponement.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period,” the Merseyside club said.

Wednesday's semi-final first leg between Chelsea and Tottenham is due to go ahead as scheduled (Stamford Bridge, 7.45).

It is unclear what effect the postponement has on the Anfield club's weekend FA Cup third round tie with League One side Shrewsbury Town.

More in this section

Romelu Lukaku File Photo Romelu Lukaku says sorry to upset Chelsea fans after controversial interview
Republic of Ireland v Sweden - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Cork native Jake O'Brien could make Swindon Town debut against Man City
Christmas Package 2021 Christian Eriksen aiming for World Cup as he plots return to football
#Liverpool
Ajax v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Johan Cruyff Arena

Assistant Pep Lijnders tests positive as Liverpool’s Covid concerns increase

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up