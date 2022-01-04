Arsenal ready to listen to offers for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal will listen to offers for their €400,000 a week captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but few European clubs will be willing or able to meet the 32-year-old’s wage demands.

Gunners boss Mike Arteta is eyeing the likes of young Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak or Fiorentina’s Dušan Vlahović in the January transfer window. But his hopes of easing the wage bill with his axed captain’s departure from north London rely on a suitor with deep pockets being able to finance the Gabon international’s salary.

Former Irish striker Tony Cascarino has warned off cash-rich Newcastle, telling TalkSport: “Is he a quality footballer that can turn a game in a moment? At his best, yes. But when has he last done that regularly?

“Not very often this season, even towards the end of last season. I don’t see this deal being a good one for Newcastle at all. I think it will be more of an air of is Aubameyang doing Newcastle a favour and I probably think, no, he’s not going to be doing them a favour.”

Reports in Spain have linked Isak with a move to north London this month, with Sociedad open to selling him at the right price. The Gunners have reportedly offered over €50m plus midfielder Lucas Torreira for Vlahovic, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

Speaking about his future, the Serbia international refused to be drawn on whether he would leave the Viola either in January or the summer. ‘I have stated this several times so far. A beautiful football story is being made here in Florence,’ he told Politika.

Nathan Patterson has completed his £12m (€14.3m) move to Everton from Rangers and will wear the No 3 shirt at Goodison Park. The Scotland right-back, 20, has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal which will run until 2027 and joins Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko as the club’s early January signings.

Patterson says he spoke to Séamus Coleman before signing and will now be competing for the right-back place with the Everton captain in Rafa Benitez’s line-up.

“I’ve had a good conversation with Séamus. I am really looking forward to learning from him and working together. That is why I am here: to learn and get better as a player and, hopefully, win things and do well for the Club. If I am working alongside Séamus that is definitely going to happen.”

Diego Carlos, the Sevilla centre-back, is on Newcastle’s list of potential signings as they look at alternatives to Sven Botman. Botman has been Eddie Howe’s No 1 choice but Lille are reluctant to sell, bringing Carlos into the frame as a high-profile target in a priority position.

Newcastle are close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and are also targeting a striker during the window.

Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all “opened talks” with Antonio Rudiger’s representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month for the 28-year-old German defender, whose Chelsea deal expires in the summer. Ditto Andreas Christensen, whose contract talks at Stamford Bridge have stalled, alerting Barcelona who are aware the Dane’s agreement runs out this summer.

AS in Spain says Alvaro Morata’s move to Barcelona is “95% closed”, with an agreement having already been reached with Juventus, where the Spain striker is currently on loan, and his parent club Atletico Madrid.

The Napoli and Italy forward, Lorenzo Insigne, has agreed a deal to join the MLS club Toronto FC this summer. Elsewhere in Italy, the Ajax and Cameroon international goalkeeper, André Onana, is poised to sign for the Serie A champions Internazionale. The 25-year-old, who was on Barcelona’s books between 2010 and 2015, has passed a medical and will move to Italy in the summer as a free agent.