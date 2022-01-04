Liverpool cancel training as Arsenal semi-final in doubt over Covid-19 cases

Pep Lijnders was due to take charge of the Arsenal clash at the Emirates Stadium and Sunday’s FA Cup third round visit of Shrewsbury Town.

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 15:05

Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal has been thrown into doubt after the Reds suffered a further outbreak of Covid-19.

Jurgen Klopp's side were forced to cancel training on Tuesday as Covid case numbers reportedly spread within the club.

Klopp is already isolating alongside Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, and three backroom staff members, having missed Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea.

No formal request to cancel the Arsenal game has yet been made, according to local media reports.

