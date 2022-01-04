Gavin Bazunu 'looking to remain focused' after breakout success in 2021

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has vowed to keep is feet on the ground and try and get better in 2022.

Bazunu is currently starring on-loan at Portsmouth from Manchester City where he has kept clean sheets in his last five league appearances.

He enjoyed a stellar 2021, establishing himself as Ireland's number one and then being named the Young Sportsperson of the Year just before Christmas.

“It was a massively proud moment for me and my family, especially when you see some of the names who have previously won the award," he said.

"So now I’m really just looking to remain focused, kick on and keep trying to improve throughout 2022.”

Despite being 10 games unbeaten in League One, Pompey lie in eighth place, six points off the play-off places at the mid-way point of the season. Two scoreless draws in their last three outings are adding to the frustration.

“It’s always really pleasing to keep a clean sheet and it shows how solid we’ve been defensively. But the disappointing thing is that we haven’t been able to collect all three points, especially because Cambridge went down to 10 men in the second half.

“We had a lot of control in that game, but just weren’t able to stay patient enough to create our chances.

“Sometimes it can make it even more difficult when a side gets a player sent off because they sit behind the ball and look to hit you on the break.

“But we’re 10 games unbeaten in the league and are in a really strong place – and just have to keep that solidity.

“The whole team can take credit for our defensive record because we’re a high pressing team and our attackers are our first defenders. There’s been a lot of clean sheets in recent games.

“We take pride in that record, not just as a keeper or back four - but as a whole team. The way we play we defend from the front.

"We’re a very high-pressing and high-energy team. We just have to stay solid defensively and keep working on the attacking transitions and phases.

“That’s where the goals will come from.”