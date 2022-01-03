Ex-Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad has contract cancelled hours after signing for new club

Former Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad has seen his contract with FK Jerv cancelled hours after signing for the Norwegian club.

Jerv had announced the signing of Nattestad, who left Dundalk upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season, on Sunday afternoon. The Faroe Islands international was feted as the club's first signing for the 2022 season - Jerv's first in Norway's top division in their 101-year history.