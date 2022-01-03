Ex-Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad has contract cancelled hours after signing for new club

Sonni Nattestad in action for Dundalk in the Uefa Europa Conference League qualifiers. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 18:33
Stephen Barry

Former Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad has seen his contract with FK Jerv cancelled hours after signing for the Norwegian club.

Jerv had announced the signing of Nattestad, who left Dundalk upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season, on Sunday afternoon. The Faroe Islands international was feted as the club's first signing for the 2022 season - Jerv's first in Norway's top division in their 101-year history.

"There's only one doctor's check-up left before everything's ready," read a club statement.

Later that evening, however, Jerv released a second statement saying Nattestad's contract had been cancelled after a public backlash in Norway.

"FK Jerv and Sonni Nattestad have today decided to cancel the announced contract," a statement read.

"The background is a case the player has been involved in and that we should have known about.

"The case Nattestad was involved in is not something we as a club can stand for or be associated with.

"FK Jerv would like to apologize to everyone involved that we did not do a good enough job prior to the signing."

According to local media reports, the case is believed to pre-date Nattestad's time with Dundalk, where he played 24 games last season.

