Celtic's Coffey extends loan spell with Cork City

Nenagh native Barry Coffey has extended his loan spell with Cork City from Celtic until June.

The midfielder gained valuable experience with City last year, scoring five times in 12 appearances, and Colin Healy is delighted to again call on the services of a 20-year-old he’d first coached during his time with Ireland’s underage squads.

“Barry made a big impact after coming in last summer, so we are very pleased to have him back here again,” said Healy, whose City side begin their 2022 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign on February 18 away to Bray Wanderers.

“Barry has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022.

“It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

For Coffey, the timing of the deal, just before preparations for the new season begin, is ideal. “I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going. Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022. I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season.”

Healy has added Ruairi Keating, Jimmy Corcoran and Ally Gilchrest to the core of the squad he retained from last season.

Meanwhile, Brian Murphy is set to remain with his hometown club of Waterford despite interest from Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.

The goalkeeper has been in demand since returning from the UK in 2019 but rebuffed an offer from St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of last season to stay local.

Once again, given he’s a free agent, interest from top clubs materialised and he was being considered to provide competition for Rovers’ No 1 Allan Mannus but new Waterford boss Ian Morris will get a boost from Murphy’s decision to re-sign. The Blues were relegated to the First Division following a playoff defeat to UCD.