James Brown leaving League of Ireland for Blackburn

Drogheda United full-back James Brown has been recruited by Blackburn Rovers, as confirmed by the Championship club’s manager Tony Mowbray.
The 23-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Drogs over the last two seasons, helping them win promotion and finish seventh in the Premier Division.
A free agent since the season ended in mid-November, Brown had offers to follow his Drogheda boss Tim Clancy to St Patrick’s Athletic and Louth rivals Dundalk but decided to accept the offers of trials with a couple of English second-tier clubs.
Blackburn, currently second in the Championship, were impressed with the defender during his three-day stint at their Brockhall training centre and opted to table a contract offer. Mowbray announced after Sunday’s scoreless draw with Huddersfield Town, which moved Rovers into the automatic promotion spots, that a deal had been reached.
It is understood details on the contract length will be revealed in the coming days with Brown due to start out operating in the club’s U23 team.
His former Drogs defensive colleague Dan O’Reilly signed for Scottish Championship club Hamilton Academical, making his debut in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Queen of the South.