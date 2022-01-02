'Very disappointing' bottle incident mars vital Leeds win

Leeds collected a vital win in their attempts to stay out of relegation trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League, but the victory was overshadowed by Burnley defender Matt Lowton being struck by a thrown bottle.

The incident followed a superb equaliser from Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet after 54 minutes. A plastic, but full, soft drinks bottle was hurled from the crowd and struck the defender in the face, leaving him needing treatment before he could continue.

It is sure to be mentioned in referee Paul Tierney’s report and will prompt the FA to at least take a look at the incident, which comes after Arsenal players complained to police about alleged racist abuse from the stands in the last game at Elland Road.

The flashpoint arrived after Cornet won a free kick, following a foul by Diego Llorente. Cornet scored a stunning goal, depositing a curling 30-yard free kick into the corner of the Leeds goal with precision and power.

“Matt is okay; it’s very disappointing,” said Burnley manager Sean Dyche. “I don’t want to advertise these things because I thought the fans were magnificent today.

“Our own fans were magnificent and I prefer to talk about the respect I have for how many thousands of people were in the crowd rather than, unfortunately, one who let themselves down and let the moment down.”

At least Leeds’ football concerns will have been lightened by a victory that lifted them eight points above Burnley and the relegation zone.

The crucial goal proved to be Leeds’ second, struck by crowd favourite Stuart Dallas. It restored the home team’s lead from a quickly worked corner between Raphina and Mateusz Klich.

Dan James’ 92nd-minute header, from Joe Gelhardt’s well-aimed cross, was pushed up and into his own goal by Wayne Hennessey to complete the 3-1 victory and prompt Elland Road into scenes of celebration that have probably not been seen since well before the pandemic forced stadia into lockdown.

Even manager Marcelo Bielsa, hardly known as one of the Premier League’s more flamboyant or demonstrative managers, celebrated as if Leeds had just been assured of their top-flight security.

“Yes of course it was important,” said Bielsa. “I don’t ignore the situation that we’re in and I also don’t ignore what my responsibilities are.

“That cannot not influence the state of my mood... Every week in football you have to prove yourself again and, even if the performance today was a step forward, we must maintain that level of performance against any opponent and on any pitch.”

The first goal of an entertaining, if error-strewn, contest came after 38 minutes, although the goal involved a major contribution from Burnley’s James Tarkowski, who controlled a long ball forward from Diego Llorente, but succeeded only in passing it directly to Harrison.

The Leeds winger advanced into the area, sent Tarkowski the wrong way, before seeing his initial right-foot shot blocked by Hennessey, and scored with the follow-up, left-footed effort.

Burnley’s former Leeds striker, Chris Wood, wasted two glorious opportunities to score, and Leeds striker Tyler Roberts missed a fantastic chance with a poor header, while Raphina and Junior Firpo also came close as the hosts sought to turn pressure into goals.

As Leeds looked to restore their lead following Cornet’s equaliser, substitute James’ cross was missed by Gelhardt, with Raphina shooting into the side-netting at the far post with the goal gaping.

With Cornet set to fly out on international duty with the Ivory Coast this week, the prognosis for Dyche, and his hopes of extending Burnley’s six years in the Premier League, is not good.

“We’ve got to be careful and remember we have had many seasons in the Premier League without Maxwel,” said Dyche. “We’ve got players who can perform in the Premier League, but we’ve got to make that happen.

“I’ve never lost belief and pride in these players, the respect and pride I have in them is enormous. But reality is reality, we are where we are in the table and we have to take responsibility for that.”