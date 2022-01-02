Virgil van Dijk 'a big fan' of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher

Kelleher was thrust into action for his fourth Premier League appearance when Alisson was confirmed before kick-off as one of three suspected Covid-19 positive cases among the squad
Virgil van Dijk 'a big fan' of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher

Kai Havertz of Chelsea battles for possession with Virgil van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 20:12
John Fallon

Virgil van Dijk admits he’s a big fan of Caoimhín Kelleher after the Cork goalkeeper deputised in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Kelleher was thrust into action for his fourth Premier League appearance when Alisson was confirmed before kick-off as one of three suspected Covid-19 positive cases among the squad, along with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Dutch defender Van Dijk has previously spoken highly of the custodian and has no fears about him maintaining his place in the team while the first-choice Brazilian is out of action.

Liverpool have their two-legged EFL semi-final against Arsenal, sandwiched in between by an FAI Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury, over the next 10 days.

“Yeah, definitely. I’m quite a big fan of him,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports about his faith in twice-capped Kelleher.

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper. He is learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.

“His presence is good, he is confident on the ball and he is making good saves as well.

“That’s good and we need him right now and for the next games because of obviously the Covid cases.

“Unfortunately, we conceded two but the first one he can’t really do anything about it. We need him for the next games as well.”

More in this section

Chelsea and Liverpool produce the drama but Man City the only winners Chelsea and Liverpool produce the drama but Man City the only winners
Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Brighton pile pressure on Rafael Benitez with first win at Everton
Brentford v Aston Villa - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Mads Roerslev’s first professional goal snatches Brentford win over Aston Villa
#Liverpool#Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge questions: Liverpool still look the better title bet but keep your money

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up