Stamford Bridge questions: Liverpool still look the better title bet but keep your money

Which of these teams is the better title bet?

Let's be clear, this is a result celebrated primarily in the east of Manchester, given that neither team could afford to fall further behind the leaders.

For Chelsea, coming from 2-0 down at a time when the club seemed to be in the throes of a mini crisis, at least brings positive vibes. But it leaves them 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side and with questions still being asked about their porous defence. There were 11 goals conceded and nine points dropped in a wobbly December and two more here is hardly cause for celebration.

As for Liverpool, who dropped five points last month, they are 11 points adrift of City but with a game in hand; and a draw at Stamford Bridge is rarely cause for concern. It was only the manner with which they allowed a two-goal lead to slip which brings question marks. but they remain the stronger title bet. Don’t put too much on the wager, though.

What is the future of Romelu Lukaku?

Having been left out of the squad for speaking to the Italian media about his frustration since moving from Inter to Chelsea, Lukaku has a big problem - and it may not be easily resolved. The striker cost the club almost €100m, has signed a long contract and was expected to be the man who turned the team into title challengers. But Thomas Tuchel, rather like Jose Mourinho, has a reputation of being a disciplinarian whose mind is difficult to turn once he falls out of love with a player.

The German’s pre-match explanation certainly makes uncomfortable reading for Lukaku, who also found little sympathy from fans on social media.

“The thing got too big and too noisy close to the match, so I decided to protect the preparation of the match and that is why he is out,” he said.

The chances of Chelsea selling their main striker in the January window seem slim, but once relations break down at this club they rarely heal.

Should Sadio Mane have been sent off?

Mane was booked just a minute into the game when he led with his elbow to reach a high ball, connecting with the side of Cesar Azpilicueta’s head. VAR took a look but decided it didn’t warrant a sending-off. Why not? Had it happened at any other stage in the game, you suspect the striker would have seen red. The balance between common sense and consistency is a difficult one – but VAR is struggling to find it.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders (right) and Sadio Mane

Will the return of standing change the atmosphere in Premier League football?

A number of Chelsea and Liverpool fans became the first since 1994 to stand at a top-flight football match in England, and it certainly added to the energy inside the ground.

Such was the drama on the pitch it’s hard to know how big a part the terracing played in the noise levels, and you suspect most of the crowd would have been standing anyway.

But nevertheless, the intensity of the action was matched by the intensity of the crowd, and that can only be good news.

The campaign for safe standing is building momentum and now has the approval of many Hillsborough campaigners, thanks to the development of rail seating which appears to guarantee the safety of supporters.

Fans in the Safe Standing Area prior to the game at Stamford Bridge

Police still have fears about the long-term consequences. Could it lead to people crowding together rather than staying in their allocated ‘seat’ space? Could it put off women and children and leave some areas filled only with young males, leading to a greater chance of misbehaviour?

These are legitimate questions, but the early signs are positive.

How will the Africa Cup of Nations impact the title race?

Judging by this match, it is advantage Manchester City when the action begins in Cameroon, with players due to fly to Africa this week.

City will be missing only Riyad Mahrez, a position which is well covered by a plethora of other high-quality contenders at the Etihad; but Liverpool will miss both Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Mo Salah (Egypt), whilst Chelsea lose goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Senegal).

Both Salah (16 goals and nine assists to top the goalscoring charts) and Mane (eight goals, one assist) were on the scoresheet here and hugely influential in Liverpool’s attacking play. They would have had more if not for Mendy, who has possibly been Chelsea’s player of the season so far and once again made a series of heroic saves, especially from Mane in the second half.

Kepa Arizzabalaga is a strong replacement but doesn’t have the same presence that Mendy brings.