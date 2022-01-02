Are Arsenal a force once more? Not yet

Arsenal missed a trick when they brought Gunnersaurus back from his controversial lockdown exile. They should have replaced him with a new face to entertain the kids: a red and white shaggy Yeti.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the most ‘yet’-ty side in the Premier League and this match was their ‘yet’-iest 90 minutes of the season. All they did well — and there was so much of that — was followed by a massive ‘yet...’

For example, Gabriel Martinelli was sensational yet missed an open goal.

City’s Bernardo Silva was utterly subdued yet turned the game by winning a penalty.

Granit Xhaka bossed the midfield yet stupidly gave that spot-kick away.

Riyad Mahrez converted it with aplomb but was otherwise kept anonymous.

Gabriel was magnificent at the back yet sunk his side with two dumb yellows in quick succession.

Rodri was completely dominated by Thomas Partey in midfield yet scored the winner.

Arsenal were the better side yet still they lost.

For the 10th time in succession at the hands of Pep Guardiola in fact, at least where the Premier League is concerned.

Ask the Gunners fans though and they will tell you this was nothing like the others, especially the 5-0 capitulation at the Etihad in August that left Arteta scrambling to keep his job.

Arsenal have added 35 points since then to propel themselves into fourth place. They went into this game not expecting to win but confident of giving the champions a tough time.

They did just that yet also demonstrated why Guardiola and Co are still so far ahead.

City were lethargic and jaded from a three-game festive period, with Kevin De Bruyne listless in the middle, Mahrez a spectator and Raheem Sterling forced to become a left-back for most of the opening 45 minutes.

No other team has dominated City so impressively this season yet the league leaders still came through the storm.

Gunners fans will inevitably point to the inconsistencies of the match officials, most notably Stuart Attwell, the referee, and Jarred Gillett, his VAR.

No official is more associated with the phrase ‘clear and obvious error’ than Attwell given that he once awarded a ‘ghost goal’ in a Championship match merely on the suggestion of a spooked lineman. As for Gillett, home fans were telling him he didn’t know what he was doing 25 minutes into his own Premier League bow as a ref earlier this season.

The problem here was consistency, or specifically a lack of it.

Gillett declined to tell Attwell to have a peek at the monitor when City keeper Ederson cleaned out Martin Odegaard early on yet sent him to do exactly that when Xhaka tugged Silva’s shirt. Both incidents looked ‘pen-ish’ at the time, and ‘very much so’ on the video but for his initial shyness Gillett became the Abominable No Man in the eyes of the home fans, plus those of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The hapless Attwell was also accused of getting in Martinelli’s way when Nathan Ake’s magnificent goal-line clearance presented the Brazilian with an open goal that he failed to locate.

That moment was the meat in a frantic sandwich between Gabriel getting booked for protesting too much at the VAR penalty overturn and the defender picking up a second booking, for clattering Gabriel Jesus.

Thus Arsenal remain the agents of their own downfall under Arteta as they were under Arsene Wenger.

Gabriel’s ejection was the 11th time an Arsenal player had been sent off since Arteta took over from Unai Emery on St Stephen’s Day two years ago.

No other club has had more than seven red cards in that time; City have been shown six.

Gabriel trudged off to make Premier League history as his was Arsenal’s 100th red card in the competition, with Everton left stuck on 99.

Wenger’s warriors had picked up the majority of those of course, but the Toffees had been well ahead in the indiscipline stakes when Arteta took over.

At least the current crop can play though. They may not be Invincible any more in this part of north London but in Bukayo Saka they have a star to cherish in the same vein as Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, and Dennis Bergkamp.

The England forward swept home Arsenal’s goal at a time when Arteta’s side was completely on top and with Martinelli causing Joao Cancelo all sorts of problems on the other flank, City knew they were in trouble.

It didn’t last yet the memory of that super first 45 minutes is likely to linger long with supporters who clapped the players off just seconds after seeing them concede a clumsy winning goal, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte, of all people, claiming an assist for Rodri’s fateful poke home.

It will be interesting to see what the Yet Men do next.