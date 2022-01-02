Leeds win overshadowed as Burnley's Matthew Lowton struck by bottle thrown from crowd

Leeds 3 Burnley 1

Burnley defender Matt Lowton was struck in the head by a bottle after team-mate Maxwel Cornet’s superb second half equaliser at Elland Road.

As the visiting players celebrated in front of the home supporters, a plastic, but full, soft drinks bottle was thrown and struck the defender in the face, leaving him needing treatment before he could continue.

A superb Stuart Dallas left-foot finish after 77 minutes, struck from the edge of the area after a smart pass from Mateusz Klich, restored the lead after Jack Harrison’s first half opener.

But the sight of a visiting player being struck by a bottle is sure to feature in referee Paul Tierney’s report and be looked at by the FA.

It came after Cornet won a free-kick, fouled by Diego Llorente, from which he scored a stunning equaliser, depositing a 30-yard, right-foot free-kick into the corner of the Leeds goal with precision and power.

Dan James’ 92nd minute header, from Joe Gelhardt’s well-aimed cross, was pushed up and into his own goal by Wayne Hennessey to complete the victory.

The win had been set up when Harrison scored after 38 minutes, although the goal involved a major contribution from Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

He controlled a long ball forward from Diego Llorente but succeeded only in passing it directly to Harrison.

The Leeds winger advanced into the area, sent Tarkwoski the wrong way, before seeing his initial right-foot shot blocked by Hennessey, and scored with the follow-up, left-footed effort.

The error was symptomatic of sloppy play by both teams although Leeds, recharged from their recent enforced 15-day lay-off, had by far the better chances.

Still, Burnley’s former Leeds striker Chris Wood wasted two glorious opportunities to score, first seeing his near-post cross from a Charlie Taylor cross saved by Illan Meslier and then shooting over from 12 yards after another good pass from the same team-mate.

Leeds striker Tyler Roberts missed a fantastic chance with a poor header while Raphina and Junior Firpo also came close as the hosts sought to turn pressure into goals.

As Leeds looked to restore their lead following Cornet’s equaliser, substitute James’ cross was missed by Gelhardt with Raphina shooting into the side-netting at the far post with the goal gaping.

LEEDS (3-3-3-1): Meslier 5; Ayling 7, Koch 6, Llorente 6; Dallas 9, Forshaw 6, Firpo 7; Raphina 7, Klich 7, Harrison 7 (James 62, 8); Roberts 5 (Gelhardt 58, 7).

Subs (not used): Klaesson, Bate, Hjelde, Summerville, Greenwood, Jenkins, Moore.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Hennessey 5; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 5, Mee 5, Taylor 7; McNeil 5, Westwood 5, Cork 6, Gudmundsson 5 (Cornet 45, 8); Lennon 7 (Rodriguez 79, 5), Wood 5 (Vydra 84).

Subs (not used): Norris, Stephens, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long.

Referee: P Tierney 6.