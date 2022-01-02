Aaron Connolly signs loan deal with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season

Boro boss Wilder: He's a young player, he's played in the Premier League a number of times and he's from a technical football club
Aaron Connolly signs loan deal with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season

BORO BOUND: Ireland's Aaron Connolly in action against Azerbaijan last September 

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 11:59
Ian Turner

Middlesbrough have confirmed the loan signing of Brighton's Irish striker Aaron Connolly.

The Republic international is Boro's first signing of the January transfer window and joins until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has two goals in only six Seagulls matches this season, with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck preferred up front.

Connolly joined Brighton's under-18 side in 2016, and has eight goals in 54 games, including a 2019 loan to Luton.

"It's an area of the pitch we need to improve," said Boro boss Chris Wilder. "He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.

"He's a young player, he's played in the Premier League a number of times and he's from a technical football club. He's also played for his country. He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch, and gives us competition for the players around him."

Boro also have Slovenia international Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as striker options, with Chuba Akpom currently out on loan.

More in this section

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA Van Dijk v Lukaku - one man completed the jigsaw, the other didn't
Defeat again but after toxic years this felt like a new Arsenal Defeat again but after toxic years this felt like a new Arsenal
Crystal Palace v West Ham United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Hammers hold off Palace comeback to close on top four
<p>BENCHED? Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku</p>

Lukaku won't be involved for Chelsea against Liverpool - reports

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up