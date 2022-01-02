Aaron Connolly signs loan deal with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season

Middlesbrough have confirmed the loan signing of Brighton's Irish striker Aaron Connolly.

The Republic international is Boro's first signing of the January transfer window and joins until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has two goals in only six Seagulls matches this season, with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck preferred up front.

Connolly joined Brighton's under-18 side in 2016, and has eight goals in 54 games, including a 2019 loan to Luton.

"It's an area of the pitch we need to improve," said Boro boss Chris Wilder. "He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.

"He's a young player, he's played in the Premier League a number of times and he's from a technical football club. He's also played for his country. He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch, and gives us competition for the players around him."

Boro also have Slovenia international Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as striker options, with Chuba Akpom currently out on loan.