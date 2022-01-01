Six signings Premier League clubs should target... and six players who should move on

Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina

Another game, another goal for Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb (21) has been nigh unstoppable in Serie A this season, scoring 15 goals in 17 league matches.

That form has seen his club attempt to tie him down to a massive new deal, but that is proving to be unlikely after comments from the club’s chief executive.

“We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times,” Joe Barone told Repubblica.

“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do not want to accept. Our bid is still on the table.” He is a wanted man in England and for good reason. Arsenal and Tottenham are apparently interested in the 21-year-old, with Spurs reportedly making him their top January target as the long-term successor for Harry Kane.

Vlahovic will not come cheap but, with just 18 months to run on his contract and a reluctance to put pen to paper on a new deal, Fiorentina’s stance on their prized asset may soften in the new year, particularly if they can sign a replacement early in the window.

Amadou Haidara, RB Leipzig

Not long after Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager, the club were linked with RB Leipzig’s battling midfielder Amadou Haidara. Rangnick brought Haidara to Leipzig from RB Salzburg, so he is familiar with the Mali international’s style of play. Haidara would be an immediate upgrade on United’s current options. A sticking point would be the 23-year-old’s potential involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, but RB Leipzig’s exit from the Champions League means he would be available for United in the latter stages of the competition. With a rumoured £33m release clause, he could be a bargain buy for a problem position at Old Trafford.

Marcelo Brozovic, Inter

Inter will be reluctant to lose a key midfielder at the turn of the year, but Marcelo Brozovic’s current deal expires in the summer so they run the risk of losing the 29-year-old on a free at the end of the season. Brozovic has started all 14 league matches for Simone Inzaghi’s side and his ability to retain the ball is a key component of their attempt to retain the league title. Brozovic’s pass success rate of 92.3% is better than any other midfielder in Serie A this season. Having worked with Brozovic at Inter last season, Antonio Conte may try to link up with him once more in England. Tottenham need a player to anchor their midfield and the Croatia international has the winning mentality Conte requires.

Franck Kessié, Milan

Shortly after Conte was named Tottenham boss, Franck Kessié was heavily linked with a move to the club. Kessié and Milan are currently locked in contract talks, a standoff that shows no sign of ending anytime soon, and a move away from San Siro is the likeliest scenario at this stage. Whether Milan will allow him to leave in January remains to be seen. He has started nine of their 14 league games this season and that figure would have been higher had he not played at the Olympics. Like Haidara, Kessié’s potential involvement with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations may prove a sticking point, but the 24-year-old would add energy, attacking thrust and defensive workrate to a Spurs midfield that needs a revamp.

Niklas Süle, Bayern Munich

Niklas Süle is out of contract in the summer, which leaves Bayern Munich stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The towering German has admirers in England, notably Chelsea, so Bayern need to decide whether to sell the 26-year-old at the turn of the year or risk losing him for free at the end of the season. With everyone fit, Süle is not a guaranteed starter for Bayern, with Julian Nagelsmann favouring a partnership of Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez, so the Germany international is considering his options. With question marks over the futures of a number of Chelsea defenders – including Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva – Süle could be drafted in at the turn of the year to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defensive options.

Denis Zakaria, Borussia Mönchengladbach

It’s believed that Man City are interested in Swiss international Denis Zakaria at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

A knee injury sustained last March came at just the wrong time for Denis Zakaria, who was going from strength to strength with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Despite spending much of 2020 on the sidelines, the Swiss midfielder is still a wanted man in England, with Man City believed to be long-term admirers. Considering Fernandinho’s advancing years, City need another ball winner and the 25-year-old could prove an ideal fit. Zakaria is often booked – he has been yellow carded more times (34) than any other player since the start of the 2017-18 campaign – but he has never been sent off in the Bundesliga, which suggests he is a master of the dark arts in the same mould as Fernandinho.

And six Premier League players who would benefit from a January move...

Arsenal, Nicolas Pépé

Nicolas Pepe was a record £72m signing for Arsenal but has only started five league games this season.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave Nicolas Pépé on the bench when Gabriel Martinelli pulled up injured against Everton last month seemed a damning indictment of the Ivorian’s standing in the side. Arsenal’s club record signing, who cost £72m two years ago, has started just five league games this season and has been an unused sub in their last five matches.

Pépé is yet to score and has provided just one assist in the league. A January exit would be best for all parties.

Chelsea, Saúl Ñíguez

Saul Niguez has only had two league starts with Chelsea, and might do well with a move from Stamford Bridge.

Saúl Ñíguez looked like a superb capture when he joined Chelsea on deadline day.

A versatile midfielder capable of filling in at right and left wing-back, the Spaniard swelled Thomas Tuchel’s options in a number of positions. However, in reality, he has been a sub-par addition to the Chelsea squad. In his two league starts, the 27-year-old has been hauled off at the break and he has registered fewer minutes (94) than Ross Barkley (126).

Saúl joined Chelsea on loan with an option to buy next summer, but it’s one Chelsea are unlikely to exercise.

They may be better off calling time on the deal in the new year.

Everton, Cenk Tosun

Everton’s forgotten man, Cenk Tosun, made a rare appearance off the bench in their 4-1 defeat in the derby in November as he featured in a league game for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in April while on loan at Besiktas.

Tosun has endured rotten luck with injury over the last two years and, now 30, the Turkish forward must recognise that time is running out on his career. Behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Salomon Rondon in the pecking order.

Liverpool, Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips was a sturdy performer at the heart of the Liverpool defence during their injury crisis last season, starting 15 league games in the campaign.

He won more aerial duels per game (5.6) than any other defender in the Premier League, but the returns of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip from injury, along with the signing of Ibrahima Konaté, have pushed the 24-year-old further down pecking order. Phillips made his first start of the season at Milan in the CL and showed a lovely bit of composure with a fine turn inside his own box in the 2-1 win – he is dubbed the “Bolton Baresi” for a reason — but needs to move to play.

Manchester United, Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard impressed while on loan with West Ham.

One of the big surprises of the summer was Manchester United’s reluctance to sell Jesse Lingard.

His contract expires next year and, after an impressive loan stint with West Ham in which he scored nine goals and set up four more in 16 league appearances, United could have sold him to bring in funds to spend elsewhere.

Yet the England international stayed at Old Trafford and, while he has scored two goals across 88 minutes of Premier League action, he has not been given a chance to consolidate a regular starting spot.

While David Moyes will likely target another centre-back in January following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, he may still consider a reunion with Lingard.

Tottenham, Dele Alli

Dele Alli might be sacrificed at Spurs in favour of investment elsewhere.

All six of Dele Alli’s league starts for Spurs this season came in the opening six games of Nuno Espírito Santo’s ill-fated reign.

Since then his only start was an exciting performance against Liverpool. It’s too early to know for sure if Antonio Conte is keen on Alli but the 25-year-old remains a sellable asset for the club.

Spurs need investment in other positions, so it may be time for Dele to move on.

